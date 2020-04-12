0
Sunday 12 April 2020 - 13:04

Taliban Set to Release 20 Afghan Government Prisoners

Story Code : 856228
The spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, said on Twitter “Today, 20 prisoners of the Kabul administration will be released by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and handed over to ICRC in Kandahar,” Reuters reported.

Since Wednesday, the Afghan government has released 300 Taliban prisoners as part of a swap after a February pact between the United States and the Taliban that offers the best chance yet of ending the 18-year US war in Afghanistan.
