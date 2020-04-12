0
Sunday 12 April 2020 - 13:08

America Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses Italy

Story Code : 856230
America Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses Italy
The US death toll on Saturday climbed to 20,389, surpassing that of Italy, which is reporting 19,468 deaths, per Johns Hopkins.

Saturday’s nationwide death toll is slightly lower than the one reported the day before. On Friday, the US became the first country in the world to report over 2,000 fatalities in a single day as the virus claimed some 2,108 lives across the nation, which has become one of the worst-hit by the pandemic.

With the number of those who lost their lives due to the outbreak in the US keeps skyrocketing, it is widely believed that the country has either already hit its coronavirus peak or that the worst is just around the corner.

When the US is past its peak, the daily death toll is projected to decline until the curve is “flattened”. According to the model, created by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, the US would see no more deaths from the disease from mid-June - however, it will still mean around 61,500 people would die from Covid-19 by August.

The outcome, however, could be much more dismal unless social distancing guidelines, reinforced by 30-day stay-at-home orders in place in some states are extended further - that is according to the newest projections by the Departments of Homeland Security (DHS) and Health and Human Services (HHS), reported by the New York Times on Friday.

It is forecast some 200,000 Americans may fall victim to the virus if the restrictive measures, that have dealt a heavy blow to the US economy and saw over 16 million Americans losing their jobs in just three weeks, are lifted by the end of April.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Violates Iraq’s Sovereignty and Poses a Threat to the Country as New PM Seeks to Form Govt.
US Violates Iraq’s Sovereignty and Poses a Threat to the Country as New PM Seeks to Form Govt.
America Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses Italy
America Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses Italy
12 April 2020
Taliban Set to Release 20 Afghan Government Prisoners
Taliban Set to Release 20 Afghan Government Prisoners
12 April 2020
Zionist Entity Taking Advantage of Coronavirus to Seize More Lands: Palestine
Zionist Entity Taking Advantage of Coronavirus to Seize More Lands: Palestine
12 April 2020
22 Daesh Militants were Killed by Syrian Army in Homs
22 Daesh Militants were Killed by Syrian Army in Homs
11 April 2020
Saudi Fighter Jets Continues Airstrikes on Yemen Despite Alleged Ceasefire
Saudi Fighter Jets Continues Airstrikes on Yemen Despite Alleged Ceasefire
11 April 2020
Israel Threatens to Strike Hezbollah in Syria Days after Assassinating Member in Lebanon
Israel Threatens to Strike Hezbollah in Syria Days after Assassinating Member in Lebanon
11 April 2020
Recovered Coronavirus Patients have Tested Positive Again: South Korea
Recovered Coronavirus Patients have Tested Positive Again: South Korea
11 April 2020
Russian Armed Forces Detected Foreign Spy Jets Near National Airspace
Russian Armed Forces Detected Foreign Spy Jets Near National Airspace
10 April 2020
Chadian Soldiers Neutralized 1000 Boko Haram Militants
Chadian Soldiers Neutralized 1000 Boko Haram Militants
10 April 2020
Trump Administration Recommended Regulators to Block China Telecom In US
Trump Administration Recommended Regulators to Block China Telecom In US
10 April 2020
Saudi Deports Coronavirus Cases to Yemen, Continues Airstrikes despite Alleged Ceasefire
Saudi Deports Coronavirus Cases to Yemen, Continues Airstrikes despite Alleged Ceasefire
10 April 2020
Leader: Western and Liberal Democracy not Giving Peace to Humanity
Leader: Western and Liberal Democracy not Giving Peace to Humanity
9 April 2020