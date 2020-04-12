America Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses Italy

Islam Times - Death toll from new corona virus in the US has passed, 20,000 after the country reported 1,920 deaths in the space of the last 24 hours, John Hopkins University reports.

The US death toll on Saturday climbed to 20,389, surpassing that of Italy, which is reporting 19,468 deaths, per Johns Hopkins.Saturday’s nationwide death toll is slightly lower than the one reported the day before. On Friday, the US became the first country in the world to report over 2,000 fatalities in a single day as the virus claimed some 2,108 lives across the nation, which has become one of the worst-hit by the pandemic.With the number of those who lost their lives due to the outbreak in the US keeps skyrocketing, it is widely believed that the country has either already hit its coronavirus peak or that the worst is just around the corner.When the US is past its peak, the daily death toll is projected to decline until the curve is “flattened”. According to the model, created by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, the US would see no more deaths from the disease from mid-June - however, it will still mean around 61,500 people would die from Covid-19 by August.The outcome, however, could be much more dismal unless social distancing guidelines, reinforced by 30-day stay-at-home orders in place in some states are extended further - that is according to the newest projections by the Departments of Homeland Security (DHS) and Health and Human Services (HHS), reported by the New York Times on Friday.It is forecast some 200,000 Americans may fall victim to the virus if the restrictive measures, that have dealt a heavy blow to the US economy and saw over 16 million Americans losing their jobs in just three weeks, are lifted by the end of April.