Sunday 12 April 2020 - 14:16

Rouhani Says Iran Handled Virus Outbreak Better than US, Europe

Story Code : 856241
“We had a sanctions virus, to which the coronavirus was added, but you did not have the sanctions virus. You have one virus while we have two viruses,” he said Sunday, addressing Europe and the United States.

“We did better than you in the fight against the coronavirus,” he said during a meeting of the National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting the Coronavirus.

President Rouhani said in fighting the virus, the Iranian people resisted well, took each other’s hands and helped and assisted each other.

“This is an honor for all, for all our loved ones and people. Yes, our situation is relatively good in the fight against the disease and the dangerous virus, and our situation is better in comparison with some countries.”

Iran has been among the countries hardest hit by the highly contagious virus that first showed up in China in late December 2019 before spreading across the globe.
