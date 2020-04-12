0
Sunday 12 April 2020 - 14:41

US-Saudi Coalition Will Face Repercussions if They Continue their 'Foolish Escalation': Yemen

Story Code : 856249
US-Saudi Coalition Will Face Repercussions if They Continue their
Saree promised that the forces of the US-Saudi aggression will face repercussions to their foolish escalation, according to Almasirah on Saturday night.

He stated that US-Saudi aggression launched 25 raids in the last 12 hours, including 23 raids in one hour on Marib governorate, to support their mercenaries' military creeps.

Earlier on Saturday, he announced that the Army and Popular Committees encountered two creeps by the US-Saudi mercenaries in Al-Jawf and Marib, stressing that dozens of mercenaries were killed and injured with no progress.

The escalation comes as the Saudi-led coalition announced a unilateral ceasefire from Thursday, claiming that the move is in line with UN efforts to end the war and also to contain the COVID-19 outbreak in Yemen.

Mohammed Abdulsalam, a spokesperson for the Anasrullah movement, said on Wednesday that the group had presented its vision for an end to the war and blockade that would "lay the foundations for political dialogue and a transitional period."
Related Stories
US Sells Arms Worth over $1Bn to Saudi Arabia as Regime Continues Killing Yemenis
Islam Times - The US State Department approved the potential sale of more than 130 Abrams battle tanks, 20 armored recovery vehicles and other equipment,...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Violates Iraq’s Sovereignty and Poses a Threat to the Country as New PM Seeks to Form Govt.
US Violates Iraq’s Sovereignty and Poses a Threat to the Country as New PM Seeks to Form Govt.
America Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses Italy
America Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses Italy
12 April 2020
Taliban Set to Release 20 Afghan Government Prisoners
Taliban Set to Release 20 Afghan Government Prisoners
12 April 2020
Zionist Entity Taking Advantage of Coronavirus to Seize More Lands: Palestine
Zionist Entity Taking Advantage of Coronavirus to Seize More Lands: Palestine
12 April 2020
22 Daesh Militants were Killed by Syrian Army in Homs
22 Daesh Militants were Killed by Syrian Army in Homs
11 April 2020
Saudi Fighter Jets Continues Airstrikes on Yemen Despite Alleged Ceasefire
Saudi Fighter Jets Continues Airstrikes on Yemen Despite Alleged Ceasefire
11 April 2020
Israel Threatens to Strike Hezbollah in Syria Days after Assassinating Member in Lebanon
Israel Threatens to Strike Hezbollah in Syria Days after Assassinating Member in Lebanon
11 April 2020
Recovered Coronavirus Patients have Tested Positive Again: South Korea
Recovered Coronavirus Patients have Tested Positive Again: South Korea
11 April 2020
Russian Armed Forces Detected Foreign Spy Jets Near National Airspace
Russian Armed Forces Detected Foreign Spy Jets Near National Airspace
10 April 2020
Chadian Soldiers Neutralized 1000 Boko Haram Militants
Chadian Soldiers Neutralized 1000 Boko Haram Militants
10 April 2020
Trump Administration Recommended Regulators to Block China Telecom In US
Trump Administration Recommended Regulators to Block China Telecom In US
10 April 2020
Saudi Deports Coronavirus Cases to Yemen, Continues Airstrikes despite Alleged Ceasefire
Saudi Deports Coronavirus Cases to Yemen, Continues Airstrikes despite Alleged Ceasefire
10 April 2020
Leader: Western and Liberal Democracy not Giving Peace to Humanity
Leader: Western and Liberal Democracy not Giving Peace to Humanity
9 April 2020