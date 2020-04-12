Coronavirus Death Toll in Europe Exceeds 75,000

Islam Times - A tally by AFP news agency showed that the death toll from Covid-19 in Europe passed the 75,000 marker on Sunday as the continent remains the worst hit by the pandemic.

Over 80 percent of the fatalities occurred in Italy, Spain, France and the UK, according to the statistics which are compiled from official sources, RT reported.The number of people infected with the virus is still climbing towards the one million milestone, with the number of confirmed cases now standing at 909,673.Italy remains Europe's most affected country with 19,468 deaths, followed by Spain with 16,972, France with 13,832 and Britain with 9,875.The grim marker was reached as officials in Spain announced 619 new fatalities on Sunday. This was a significant increase on Saturday’s 510 figure and ended three-days of consecutive declines in the Iberian country.