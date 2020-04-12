0
Sunday 12 April 2020 - 14:51

Coronavirus Death Toll in Europe Exceeds 75,000

Story Code : 856250
Coronavirus Death Toll in Europe Exceeds 75,000
Over 80 percent of the fatalities occurred in Italy, Spain, France and the UK, according to the statistics which are compiled from official sources, RT reported.

The number of people infected with the virus is still climbing towards the one million milestone, with the number of confirmed cases now standing at 909,673.

Italy remains Europe's most affected country with 19,468 deaths, followed by Spain with 16,972, France with 13,832 and Britain with 9,875.

The grim marker was reached as officials in Spain announced 619 new fatalities on Sunday. This was a significant increase on Saturday’s 510 figure and ended three-days of consecutive declines in the Iberian country.
Related Stories
Global Death Toll from Coronavirus Tops 75,000
Islam Times - The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 75,000 people worldwide, the majority of them in Europe, since it emerged in China in December, according to a tally compiled ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Violates Iraq’s Sovereignty and Poses a Threat to the Country as New PM Seeks to Form Govt.
US Violates Iraq’s Sovereignty and Poses a Threat to the Country as New PM Seeks to Form Govt.
America Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses Italy
America Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses Italy
12 April 2020
Taliban Set to Release 20 Afghan Government Prisoners
Taliban Set to Release 20 Afghan Government Prisoners
12 April 2020
Zionist Entity Taking Advantage of Coronavirus to Seize More Lands: Palestine
Zionist Entity Taking Advantage of Coronavirus to Seize More Lands: Palestine
12 April 2020
22 Daesh Militants were Killed by Syrian Army in Homs
22 Daesh Militants were Killed by Syrian Army in Homs
11 April 2020
Saudi Fighter Jets Continues Airstrikes on Yemen Despite Alleged Ceasefire
Saudi Fighter Jets Continues Airstrikes on Yemen Despite Alleged Ceasefire
11 April 2020
Israel Threatens to Strike Hezbollah in Syria Days after Assassinating Member in Lebanon
Israel Threatens to Strike Hezbollah in Syria Days after Assassinating Member in Lebanon
11 April 2020
Recovered Coronavirus Patients have Tested Positive Again: South Korea
Recovered Coronavirus Patients have Tested Positive Again: South Korea
11 April 2020
Russian Armed Forces Detected Foreign Spy Jets Near National Airspace
Russian Armed Forces Detected Foreign Spy Jets Near National Airspace
10 April 2020
Chadian Soldiers Neutralized 1000 Boko Haram Militants
Chadian Soldiers Neutralized 1000 Boko Haram Militants
10 April 2020
Trump Administration Recommended Regulators to Block China Telecom In US
Trump Administration Recommended Regulators to Block China Telecom In US
10 April 2020
Saudi Deports Coronavirus Cases to Yemen, Continues Airstrikes despite Alleged Ceasefire
Saudi Deports Coronavirus Cases to Yemen, Continues Airstrikes despite Alleged Ceasefire
10 April 2020
Leader: Western and Liberal Democracy not Giving Peace to Humanity
Leader: Western and Liberal Democracy not Giving Peace to Humanity
9 April 2020