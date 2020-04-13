0
Monday 13 April 2020 - 10:12

Israeli Drone Roams Beirut Skies Continuously Overnight

Story Code : 856391
The drone flew at a low altitude, producing an irritating sound, according public testimonies shared via the social media websites.

It is worth noting that the Israeli enemy has always violated Lebanon’s sovereignty, infringing on its land as well as marine borders and violating its airspace.

Two Israeli drones came down in August, 2019, over Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh), causing damage to Hezbollah media center.

“The first drone fell without causing damage while the second one was laden with explosives and exploded causing huge damage to the media center,” Hezbollah Media Relations office reported.
