Israeli Drone Roams Beirut Skies Continuously Overnight

Islam Times - An Israeli drone continuously roamed overnight the skies of the Lebanese capital Beirut and its southern suburb (Dahiyeh) in a recurrent violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty.

The drone flew at a low altitude, producing an irritating sound, according public testimonies shared via the social media websites.It is worth noting that the Israeli enemy has always violated Lebanon’s sovereignty, infringing on its land as well as marine borders and violating its airspace.Two Israeli drones came down in August, 2019, over Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh), causing damage to Hezbollah media center.“The first drone fell without causing damage while the second one was laden with explosives and exploded causing huge damage to the media center,” Hezbollah Media Relations office reported.