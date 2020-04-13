0
Monday 13 April 2020 - 11:23

NGO Said More than 16,000 Civilians Killed in Saudi War on Yemen

Story Code : 856407
NGO Said More than 16,000 Civilians Killed in Saudi War on Yemen
In a report released on Sunday, Yemen’s Legal Center for Rights and Development, an independent monitoring group, put the civilian death toll in the war-torn Arab country at 16,075.

The fatalities, it said, comprise 3,901 children and 2,462 women.

The rights body said the bombings have also wounded 41,476 civilians, including 4,220 children and 3,039 women.

Recounting the damage to Yemen’s infrastructure, the center said Saudi strikes have razed more than 428,000 houses, 953 mosques, 344 hospitals and medical centers, 914 schools, 41 media centers, 15 airports, 14 ports, 76 educational centers, 130 sports centers, and 219 ancient monuments.

Armed with American and British ammunition and European warplanes, among other Western-supported military hardware, the kingdom launched the campaign against Yemen in March 2015.
Comment


Featured Stories
NGO Said More than 16,000 Civilians Killed in Saudi War on Yemen
NGO Said More than 16,000 Civilians Killed in Saudi War on Yemen
Iraqi Army Repelled Two Daesh Attacks in Kirkuk and Diyala
Iraqi Army Repelled Two Daesh Attacks in Kirkuk and Diyala
13 April 2020
Turkish President Rejects Interior Minister Resignation over Lockdown Decision
Turkish President Rejects Interior Minister Resignation over Lockdown Decision
13 April 2020
Israeli Drone Roams Beirut Skies Continuously Overnight
Israeli Drone Roams Beirut Skies Continuously Overnight
13 April 2020
US Violates Iraq’s Sovereignty and Poses a Threat to the Country as New PM Seeks to Form Govt.
US Violates Iraq’s Sovereignty and Poses a Threat to the Country as New PM Seeks to Form Govt.
12 April 2020
America Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses Italy
America Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses Italy
12 April 2020
Taliban Set to Release 20 Afghan Government Prisoners
Taliban Set to Release 20 Afghan Government Prisoners
12 April 2020
Zionist Entity Taking Advantage of Coronavirus to Seize More Lands: Palestine
Zionist Entity Taking Advantage of Coronavirus to Seize More Lands: Palestine
12 April 2020
22 Daesh Militants were Killed by Syrian Army in Homs
22 Daesh Militants were Killed by Syrian Army in Homs
11 April 2020
Saudi Fighter Jets Continues Airstrikes on Yemen Despite Alleged Ceasefire
Saudi Fighter Jets Continues Airstrikes on Yemen Despite Alleged Ceasefire
11 April 2020
Israel Threatens to Strike Hezbollah in Syria Days after Assassinating Member in Lebanon
Israel Threatens to Strike Hezbollah in Syria Days after Assassinating Member in Lebanon
11 April 2020
Recovered Coronavirus Patients have Tested Positive Again: South Korea
Recovered Coronavirus Patients have Tested Positive Again: South Korea
11 April 2020
Russian Armed Forces Detected Foreign Spy Jets Near National Airspace
Russian Armed Forces Detected Foreign Spy Jets Near National Airspace
10 April 2020