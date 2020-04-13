NGO Said More than 16,000 Civilians Killed in Saudi War on Yemen

Islam Times - More than 16,000 Yemenis have been killed and thousands more injured since the start of the Saudi-led aggression against the impoverished Arab country in 2015, a rights NGO said.

In a report released on Sunday, Yemen’s Legal Center for Rights and Development, an independent monitoring group, put the civilian death toll in the war-torn Arab country at 16,075.The fatalities, it said, comprise 3,901 children and 2,462 women.The rights body said the bombings have also wounded 41,476 civilians, including 4,220 children and 3,039 women.Recounting the damage to Yemen’s infrastructure, the center said Saudi strikes have razed more than 428,000 houses, 953 mosques, 344 hospitals and medical centers, 914 schools, 41 media centers, 15 airports, 14 ports, 76 educational centers, 130 sports centers, and 219 ancient monuments.Armed with American and British ammunition and European warplanes, among other Western-supported military hardware, the kingdom launched the campaign against Yemen in March 2015.