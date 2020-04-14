0
Tuesday 14 April 2020 - 08:53

Iraqi Jet Fighter Bombarded Daesh Hideout Killing 23 of Them in Kirkuk

Story Code : 856594
Iraqi Jet Fighter Bombarded Daesh Hideout Killing 23 of Them in Kirkuk
According to the sources, 23 Daesh militants were killed on Monday after Iraqi warplanes bombed their hideout in Kirkuk's Wadi al-Shay area following reconnaissance operations by the Arab country’s military.

Earlier in the day, an attack on the district of Molla Abdollah in southern Kirkuk was repelled by Iraqi troops.

During the recent clashes in Kirkuk, one Iraqi serviceman was killed and four others injured, the sources added.

Daesh has intensified its attacks in Iraq amid Baghdad’s call on the US to pull out its forces from the Arab country.

In a vote on January 5, the Iraqi parliament called for an end to the presence of all foreign troops, including Americans.

The vote came two days after the US military - acting on US President Donald Trump’s order - launched a fatal drone strike on senior Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani upon his arrival in the Iraqi capital at the invitation of the Baghdad government.

The attack also claimed the lives of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s PMU or Hashd al-Sha’abi, along with eight other Iranian and Iraqi people.

Washington has threatened sanctions should US troops be expelled instead of heeding the Iraqi parliament’s call to end the occupation of the country.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah is Ready for War with ‘Israel’ at Any Time: Sheikh Qassem
Hezbollah is Ready for War with ‘Israel’ at Any Time: Sheikh Qassem
North Korea Fires Multiple Short-Range Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles
North Korea Fires Multiple Short-Range Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles
14 April 2020
Trump Claims He Has
Trump Claims He Has 'Total' Authority over Reopening Economy
14 April 2020
Iraqi Jet Fighter Bombarded Daesh Hideout Killing 23 of Them in Kirkuk
Iraqi Jet Fighter Bombarded Daesh Hideout Killing 23 of Them in Kirkuk
14 April 2020
NGO Said More than 16,000 Civilians Killed in Saudi War on Yemen
NGO Said More than 16,000 Civilians Killed in Saudi War on Yemen
13 April 2020
Iraqi Army Repelled Two Daesh Attacks in Kirkuk and Diyala
Iraqi Army Repelled Two Daesh Attacks in Kirkuk and Diyala
13 April 2020
Turkish President Rejects Interior Minister Resignation over Lockdown Decision
Turkish President Rejects Interior Minister Resignation over Lockdown Decision
13 April 2020
Israeli Drone Roams Beirut Skies Continuously Overnight
Israeli Drone Roams Beirut Skies Continuously Overnight
13 April 2020
US Violates Iraq’s Sovereignty and Poses a Threat to the Country as New PM Seeks to Form Govt.
US Violates Iraq’s Sovereignty and Poses a Threat to the Country as New PM Seeks to Form Govt.
12 April 2020
America Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses Italy
America Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses Italy
12 April 2020
Taliban Set to Release 20 Afghan Government Prisoners
Taliban Set to Release 20 Afghan Government Prisoners
12 April 2020
Zionist Entity Taking Advantage of Coronavirus to Seize More Lands: Palestine
Zionist Entity Taking Advantage of Coronavirus to Seize More Lands: Palestine
12 April 2020
22 Daesh Militants were Killed by Syrian Army in Homs
22 Daesh Militants were Killed by Syrian Army in Homs
11 April 2020