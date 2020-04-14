0
Tuesday 14 April 2020 - 10:51

Saudi-led Coalition Destroyed over 3000 Schools in Yemen in the Past Years

Story Code : 856617
Yemen's Deputy Minister of Education Hamedan al-Shami elaborated on the deadly attacks launched by the Saudi-led coalition against the educational infrastructure of Yemen over the years.

“Saudi-led coalition has launched numerous airstrike against Yemen over the past years and destroyed more than 3000 schools in the country.” He said.

“Saudi aggression has caused a lot of financial damage to the Yemeni educational sector so far.” He added.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives over the past nearly five years.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have purchased billions of dollars' worth of weapons from the United States, France and the United Kingdom in the war on Yemen.

The Saudi-led coalition has been widely criticized for the high civilian death toll from its bombing campaign. The alliance has carried out nearly 20,500 air raids in Yemen, according to the data collected by the Yemen Data Project.

The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.
