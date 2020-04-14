0
Tuesday 14 April 2020 - 13:30

Lebanese Army Troops Stand by in Face of Israeli Border Incursion: Enemy Withdraws

According to Al-Manar reporter, a Zionist infantry force entered the indicated area and erected a tent to install devices inside it.

The reporter added that the UNIFIL troops separated the two sides, adding that the Zionist occupation forces withdrew from the area after four hours.

It is worth noting that after Lebanon’s Resistance imposed on the Zionist enemy to withdraw its military from most of the territories it had occupied, the United Nations carried out a demarcation operation between Lebanon and the occupied Palestine, labeling it as the Blue Line.

However, Lebanon expressed reservation about many of its positions which confiscate Lebanese territories in favor of the Israeli occupation.
