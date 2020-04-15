0
Wednesday 15 April 2020 - 04:03

Iranian General Said Coronavirus Crisis have Put the US at the Highest Level of Vulnerability

Story Code : 856737
Iranian General Said Coronavirus Crisis have Put the US at the Highest Level of Vulnerability
In remarks at a meeting on Tuesday, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi said the US has decided to intensify the policy of psychological and virtual warfare because of its aggravating conditions.

“At present, the US is at the highest level of vulnerability, passiveness and erosion,” the senior Iranian commander said, adding that such conditions are a result of the strategic dilemmas that the US is facing in the regional and international sphere and its failure in the international arena compared to other powers in the wake of outbreak of the coronavirus.

Not only is the US facing serious problems with the management of the coronavirus crisis in its own country, but it is suffering from a crippling shock in the military sphere and in implementing security and military policies, the Iranian commander said, according to Tasnim US agency.

He highlighted the futility of the US’ strategy to establish military bases in Southwest and East Asia, saying those bases are turning into a weak point and a threat for the Americans.

The number of coronavirus deaths in the US has exceeded 23,600 while number of confirmed cases surpassed 587,000.
Comment


Featured Stories
France Summons Chinese Envoy over Criticism of West’s Response to Coronavirus Outbreak
France Summons Chinese Envoy over Criticism of West’s Response to Coronavirus Outbreak
Israel
Israel's Violence Escalates as Palestine Requested Coronavirus Help
15 April 2020
Trump has Cut Funding for WHO and Accusing it of Covering Up the Spread of the Coronavirus with China
Trump has Cut Funding for WHO and Accusing it of Covering Up the Spread of the Coronavirus with China
15 April 2020
US is
US is 'Fixated' On Syria's Oil Fields as It Continues Operations as Coronavirus Rages
15 April 2020
Hezbollah is Ready for War with ‘Israel’ at Any Time: Sheikh Qassem
Hezbollah is Ready for War with ‘Israel’ at Any Time: Sheikh Qassem
14 April 2020
North Korea Fires Multiple Short-Range Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles
North Korea Fires Multiple Short-Range Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles
14 April 2020
Trump Claims He Has
Trump Claims He Has 'Total' Authority over Reopening Economy
14 April 2020
Iraqi Jet Fighter Bombarded Daesh Hideout Killing 23 of Them in Kirkuk
Iraqi Jet Fighter Bombarded Daesh Hideout Killing 23 of Them in Kirkuk
14 April 2020
NGO Said More than 16,000 Civilians Killed in Saudi War on Yemen
NGO Said More than 16,000 Civilians Killed in Saudi War on Yemen
13 April 2020
Iraqi Army Repelled Two Daesh Attacks in Kirkuk and Diyala
Iraqi Army Repelled Two Daesh Attacks in Kirkuk and Diyala
13 April 2020
Turkish President Rejects Interior Minister Resignation over Lockdown Decision
Turkish President Rejects Interior Minister Resignation over Lockdown Decision
13 April 2020
Israeli Drone Roams Beirut Skies Continuously Overnight
Israeli Drone Roams Beirut Skies Continuously Overnight
13 April 2020
US Violates Iraq’s Sovereignty and Poses a Threat to the Country as New PM Seeks to Form Govt.
US Violates Iraq’s Sovereignty and Poses a Threat to the Country as New PM Seeks to Form Govt.
12 April 2020