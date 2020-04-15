Iranian General Said Coronavirus Crisis have Put the US at the Highest Level of Vulnerability

Islam Times - The strategic dilemmas that the US is facing in the world and Washington’s dysfunctional policies coupled with the coronavirus crisis have put the US at the highest level of vulnerability and erosion, said a top military aide to Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

In remarks at a meeting on Tuesday, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi said the US has decided to intensify the policy of psychological and virtual warfare because of its aggravating conditions.“At present, the US is at the highest level of vulnerability, passiveness and erosion,” the senior Iranian commander said, adding that such conditions are a result of the strategic dilemmas that the US is facing in the regional and international sphere and its failure in the international arena compared to other powers in the wake of outbreak of the coronavirus.Not only is the US facing serious problems with the management of the coronavirus crisis in its own country, but it is suffering from a crippling shock in the military sphere and in implementing security and military policies, the Iranian commander said, according to Tasnim US agency.He highlighted the futility of the US’ strategy to establish military bases in Southwest and East Asia, saying those bases are turning into a weak point and a threat for the Americans.The number of coronavirus deaths in the US has exceeded 23,600 while number of confirmed cases surpassed 587,000.