0
Wednesday 15 April 2020 - 04:10

Iran’s $1.6bn Blocked Assets Not Yet Released: Luxembourg Court

Story Code : 856741
Iran’s $1.6bn Blocked Assets Not Yet Released: Luxembourg Court
A top court in Luxembourg in a statement has confirmed statements of Iranian authorities on the objection of judicial bodies of the country for the transfer of $1.6 billion of Iran’s blocked assets to the families of victims of September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States.

According to this statement, Iran’s blocked assets have not yet been released and a final ruling of Luxembourg Supreme Court is needed to release the assets.

The assets seized in Luxembourg are a part of assets of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) which had been purchased in the form of bonds.

Earlier, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati had already announced the lifting of seizure of $1.6 billion of CBI’s blocked assets.

With the smart observation of efforts of the United States and in the wake of Iran’s judicial follow-ups in Luxembourg, two victories were achieved for the country.

First, seizure of the amount of $1.6 billion worth of CBI’s assets, kept with Clearstream Clearing House in Luxembourg as of Jan. 14, 2016, was lifted and then, transfer of the same amount was prevented to the United States with the issuance of temporary order from other branch from the courts of the mentioned country.
Source : Iranian Media
Related Stories
Iran’s 1st aid cargo for Yarmouk refugees arrives in Damascus
Islam Times - Iran has sent its first humanitarian aid consignment to Palestinians in Yarmouk refugee camp in the Syrian capital Damascus.
Comment


Featured Stories
France Summons Chinese Envoy over Criticism of West’s Response to Coronavirus Outbreak
France Summons Chinese Envoy over Criticism of West’s Response to Coronavirus Outbreak
Israel
Israel's Violence Escalates as Palestine Requested Coronavirus Help
15 April 2020
Trump has Cut Funding for WHO and Accusing it of Covering Up the Spread of the Coronavirus with China
Trump has Cut Funding for WHO and Accusing it of Covering Up the Spread of the Coronavirus with China
15 April 2020
US is
US is 'Fixated' On Syria's Oil Fields as It Continues Operations as Coronavirus Rages
15 April 2020
Hezbollah is Ready for War with ‘Israel’ at Any Time: Sheikh Qassem
Hezbollah is Ready for War with ‘Israel’ at Any Time: Sheikh Qassem
14 April 2020
North Korea Fires Multiple Short-Range Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles
North Korea Fires Multiple Short-Range Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles
14 April 2020
Trump Claims He Has
Trump Claims He Has 'Total' Authority over Reopening Economy
14 April 2020
Iraqi Jet Fighter Bombarded Daesh Hideout Killing 23 of Them in Kirkuk
Iraqi Jet Fighter Bombarded Daesh Hideout Killing 23 of Them in Kirkuk
14 April 2020
NGO Said More than 16,000 Civilians Killed in Saudi War on Yemen
NGO Said More than 16,000 Civilians Killed in Saudi War on Yemen
13 April 2020
Iraqi Army Repelled Two Daesh Attacks in Kirkuk and Diyala
Iraqi Army Repelled Two Daesh Attacks in Kirkuk and Diyala
13 April 2020
Turkish President Rejects Interior Minister Resignation over Lockdown Decision
Turkish President Rejects Interior Minister Resignation over Lockdown Decision
13 April 2020
Israeli Drone Roams Beirut Skies Continuously Overnight
Israeli Drone Roams Beirut Skies Continuously Overnight
13 April 2020
US Violates Iraq’s Sovereignty and Poses a Threat to the Country as New PM Seeks to Form Govt.
US Violates Iraq’s Sovereignty and Poses a Threat to the Country as New PM Seeks to Form Govt.
12 April 2020