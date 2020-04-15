Iran’s $1.6bn Blocked Assets Not Yet Released: Luxembourg Court

Islam Times - A Court in Luxembourg has announced that Iran’s blocked assets has not yet been released and a final ruling of the Supreme Court is needed for releasing them.

A top court in Luxembourg in a statement has confirmed statements of Iranian authorities on the objection of judicial bodies of the country for the transfer of $1.6 billion of Iran’s blocked assets to the families of victims of September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States.According to this statement, Iran’s blocked assets have not yet been released and a final ruling of Luxembourg Supreme Court is needed to release the assets.The assets seized in Luxembourg are a part of assets of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) which had been purchased in the form of bonds.Earlier, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati had already announced the lifting of seizure of $1.6 billion of CBI’s blocked assets.With the smart observation of efforts of the United States and in the wake of Iran’s judicial follow-ups in Luxembourg, two victories were achieved for the country.First, seizure of the amount of $1.6 billion worth of CBI’s assets, kept with Clearstream Clearing House in Luxembourg as of Jan. 14, 2016, was lifted and then, transfer of the same amount was prevented to the United States with the issuance of temporary order from other branch from the courts of the mentioned country.