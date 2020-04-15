Iran to Fight Coronavirus & Unemployment Simultaneously: Rouhani

Islam Times - The Iranian President Hasan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Iran is to battle the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and unemployment at the same time.

Speaking during a cabinet session, the president said that health and livelihood are the main concerns of the Iranian people today.Noting that the novel coronavirus disease has turned into a crisis for all world countries, Rouhani said that the pandemic has affected politics, economy and even the lifestyle of the people across the globe.What is important is how to respond the crisis now and how to help recover the economy once the crisis to be over, the president said.