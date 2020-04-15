Daesh Launches Attack against an Iraqi Military Base in Anbar

Islam Times - Members of the Daesh terror group on Wednesday launched an attack against an Iraqi military base in the western Anbar province, a military officer said.

The officer, speaking on condition of anonymity to Anadolu news agency, said the terrorists attacked the camp in Al-Karmah town, east of Anbar, early on Wednesday, using light and heavy weapons.The assault left one soldier dead and two others injured, he added.Daesh has intensified its attacks in Iraq amid Baghdad’s call on the US to pull out its forces from the Arab country.In a vote on January 5, the Iraqi parliament called for an end to the presence of all foreign troops, including Americans.The vote came two days after the US military - acting on US President Donald Trump’s order - launched a fatal drone strike on senior Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani upon his arrival in the Iraqi capital at the invitation of the Baghdad government.The attack also claimed the lives of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s PMU or Hashd al-Sha’abi, along with eight other Iranian and Iraqi people.Washington has threatened sanctions should US troops be expelled instead of heeding the Iraqi parliament’s call to end the occupation of the country.