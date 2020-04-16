Yemen Revolutionaries Say Weighing UN Response to Comprehensive Proposal

Islam Times - Member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Mohammad Ali Al-Houthi said on Wednesday that the country’s revolutionaries are weighing a response by the United Nations to a comprehensive proposal delivered earlier to the international watchdog on the ceasefire in the Arab impoverished country.

“The UN special envoy has sent his response to our comprehensive proposal and we are weighing it,” Al-Houthi said, a week after a fragile ceasefire was announced by the UN in Yemen.The comprehensive proposal doesn’t include conditions, the Yemeni official said, adding: “It rather represents the Yemeni people’s aspirations of just peace.”“Halting the aggression, lifting the blockade and taking appropriate humanitarian and economic measures are priorities to the Yemeni people,” Al-Houthi said, as quoted by Website of Ansarullah revolutionary movement, also known as Houthis, which has been countering the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen since March 2015.Earlier last week (April 9), Al-Houthi responded to a ceasefire announcement by both the UN and the Saudi-led coalition by saying that they had sent a comprehensive proposal on the settlement in Yemen.“We won’t accept partial or patchwork solutions. The council has already conveyed to UN special envoy Martin Griffiths a comprehensive proposal that envisions a full cease-fire and lifting of the blockade”, Al-Houthi said last Thursday.