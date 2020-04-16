0
Thursday 16 April 2020 - 01:55

Yemen Revolutionaries Say Weighing UN Response to Comprehensive Proposal

Story Code : 856969
Yemen Revolutionaries Say Weighing UN Response to Comprehensive Proposal
“The UN special envoy has sent his response to our comprehensive proposal and we are weighing it,” Al-Houthi said, a week after a fragile ceasefire was announced by the UN in Yemen.

The comprehensive proposal doesn’t include conditions, the Yemeni official said, adding: “It rather represents the Yemeni people’s aspirations of just peace.”

“Halting the aggression, lifting the blockade and taking appropriate humanitarian and economic measures are priorities to the Yemeni people,” Al-Houthi said, as quoted by Website of Ansarullah revolutionary movement, also known as Houthis, which has been countering the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen since March 2015.

Earlier last week (April 9), Al-Houthi responded to a ceasefire announcement by both the UN and the Saudi-led coalition by saying that they had sent a comprehensive proposal on the settlement in Yemen.

“We won’t accept partial or patchwork solutions. The council has already conveyed to UN special envoy Martin Griffiths a comprehensive proposal that envisions a full cease-fire and lifting of the blockade”, Al-Houthi said last Thursday.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Revolutionaries Say Weighing UN Response to Comprehensive Proposal
Yemen Revolutionaries Say Weighing UN Response to Comprehensive Proposal
Daesh Launches Attack against an Iraqi Military Base in Anbar
Daesh Launches Attack against an Iraqi Military Base in Anbar
15 April 2020
France Summons Chinese Envoy over Criticism of West’s Response to Coronavirus Outbreak
France Summons Chinese Envoy over Criticism of West’s Response to Coronavirus Outbreak
15 April 2020
Israel
Israel's Violence Escalates as Palestine Requested Coronavirus Help
15 April 2020
Trump has Cut Funding for WHO and Accusing it of Covering Up the Spread of the Coronavirus with China
Trump has Cut Funding for WHO and Accusing it of Covering Up the Spread of the Coronavirus with China
15 April 2020
US is
US is 'Fixated' On Syria's Oil Fields as It Continues Operations as Coronavirus Rages
15 April 2020
Hezbollah is Ready for War with ‘Israel’ at Any Time: Sheikh Qassem
Hezbollah is Ready for War with ‘Israel’ at Any Time: Sheikh Qassem
14 April 2020
North Korea Fires Multiple Short-Range Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles
North Korea Fires Multiple Short-Range Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles
14 April 2020
Trump Claims He Has
Trump Claims He Has 'Total' Authority over Reopening Economy
14 April 2020
Iraqi Jet Fighter Bombarded Daesh Hideout Killing 23 of Them in Kirkuk
Iraqi Jet Fighter Bombarded Daesh Hideout Killing 23 of Them in Kirkuk
14 April 2020
NGO Said More than 16,000 Civilians Killed in Saudi War on Yemen
NGO Said More than 16,000 Civilians Killed in Saudi War on Yemen
13 April 2020
Iraqi Army Repelled Two Daesh Attacks in Kirkuk and Diyala
Iraqi Army Repelled Two Daesh Attacks in Kirkuk and Diyala
13 April 2020
Turkish President Rejects Interior Minister Resignation over Lockdown Decision
Turkish President Rejects Interior Minister Resignation over Lockdown Decision
13 April 2020