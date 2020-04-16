Yemen Revolutionaries Say Weighing UN Response to Comprehensive Proposal
Story Code : 856969
“The UN special envoy has sent his response to our comprehensive proposal and we are weighing it,” Al-Houthi said, a week after a fragile ceasefire was announced by the UN in Yemen.
The comprehensive proposal doesn’t include conditions, the Yemeni official said, adding: “It rather represents the Yemeni people’s aspirations of just peace.”
“Halting the aggression, lifting the blockade and taking appropriate humanitarian and economic measures are priorities to the Yemeni people,” Al-Houthi said, as quoted by Website of Ansarullah revolutionary movement, also known as Houthis, which has been countering the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen since March 2015.
Earlier last week (April 9), Al-Houthi responded to a ceasefire announcement by both the UN and the Saudi-led coalition by saying that they had sent a comprehensive proposal on the settlement in Yemen.
“We won’t accept partial or patchwork solutions. The council has already conveyed to UN special envoy Martin Griffiths a comprehensive proposal that envisions a full cease-fire and lifting of the blockade”, Al-Houthi said last Thursday.