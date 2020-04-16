0
Thursday 16 April 2020 - 10:28

Saudi Warplanes Targeted Hospital in Sana'a amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Saudi Warplanes Targeted Hospital in Sana
According to Yemen’s al-Masirah television channel, the Saudi jets pounded the areas of Wadi Dhahr, Hamdan, Kholan al-Tial in Sana’a early on Thursday.

They also targeted a hospital in the Yemeni capital amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

The district of Medghal in the province of Ma'rib was also bombed two times by the Riyadh regime’s warplanes, the report added.

Harf Sufyan district in the northwestern province of Amran was also pounded by the Saudi jets on Thursday.

There were no immediate reports about the extent of damage caused and possible casualties.

In a report released on Sunday, Yemen’s Legal Center for Rights and Development, an independent monitoring group, put the civilian death toll in the war-torn Arab country at 16,075. The fatalities, it said, comprise 3,901 children and 2,462 women.

The rights body said the bombings have also wounded 41,476 civilians, including 4,220 children and 3,039 women.

Armed with American and British ammunition and European warplanes, among other Western-supported military hardware, the kingdom launched the campaign against Yemen in March 2015.
