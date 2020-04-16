Israeli Cabinet Considers Easing Lockdown as Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 140

Islam Times - Israeli cabinet was to discuss plans to ease lockdown on Thursday, as the coronavirus death toll in the Zionist entity reached 140.

Israeli media reported that the death toll rose to 140 on Thursday morning, with the deaths of nine more Israelis.The number of infection cases rose by 90 in the morning to 12,591, with 174 people in serious condition of which 140 were on ventilators, Times of Israel reported, citing Israeli Health Ministry figuresIt added that another 172 were in moderate condition, and the vast majority displayed mild symptoms. Some 2,624 Israelis had recovered.Later on Thursday afternoon, the Israeli cabinet will discuss a gradual return to semi-normalcy, though Israeli officials stressed that it would be a long while before life returns to pre-pandemic routine.The Israeli daily quoted Health Ministry Director General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov as saying on Wednesday that an easing of restrictions will “likely happen in the coming days.”“If the Israeli public continues its excellent behavior, we’ll be able to take further steps forward,” he told Channel 13 news.