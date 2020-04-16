Syria Receives Coronavirus Test Kits from China

Islam Times - A plane carrying medical aid from China arrived in the Syrian capital Damascus on Wednesday to deliver equipment needed in the fight against novel coronavirus.

The aircraft, which was carrying 2,016 COVID-19 test kits, landed in Damascus’ International airport on Wednesday night and was received by Syria’s Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad and China’s Ambassador to Syria Feng Biao.At a handover ceremony, Feng told reporters that more Chinese aid will be sent to Syria in batches.He said that the coronavirus is a common enemy to the mankind, and international cooperation is the way to defeat the pandemic.“There is no need for fear or panic as this pandemic is curable and preventable. We will work together with Syria and the international community and cooperate to face this pandemic, and I think that through our cooperation, we will finally win over this pandemic,” the Chinese envoy said.For his part, Mekdad said thanked China, saying that the aid reflects the genuine Chinese keenness to help Syria and other countries.“The international community must work together to fight against the pandemic. Without real international cooperation, the countries cannot overcome the catastrophe of this pandemic,” he said.This is the first batch of China’s donation to Syria since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.The Syrian Health Ministry said in a statement that four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of the confirmed cases to 33, including five recoveries and two deaths.