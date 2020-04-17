Jobless Claims in US Reach 22 Million over Four Weeks

Islam Times - Americans filed 5.2 million jobless claims last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, pushing the four-week total to over 22 million as the coronavirus pandemic continued to send the workforce into a tailspin.

The new report, which covers the week ending April 11, puts cumulative job losses for the past month well ahead of those during the 18-month Great Recession of 2007-2009, until now judged the worst downturn since the Great Depression.“Since the end of the Great Recession, the labor market added 21.5 million jobs,” Glassdoor Senior Economist Daniel Zhao said in a statement. “In four weeks, all of the job gains from the decadelong recovery following the Great Recession have been erased.”