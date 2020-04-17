0
Friday 17 April 2020 - 01:57

Jobless Claims in US Reach 22 Million over Four Weeks

Story Code : 857182

The new report, which covers the week ending April 11, puts cumulative job losses for the past month well ahead of those during the 18-month Great Recession of 2007-2009, until now judged the worst downturn since the Great Depression.

“Since the end of the Great Recession, the labor market added 21.5 million jobs,” Glassdoor Senior Economist Daniel Zhao said in a statement. “In four weeks, all of the job gains from the decadelong recovery following the Great Recession have been erased.”
