US Navy Can’t Find its Way Around Iran Waters: Zarif

Islam Times - As an annual reminder, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thu. republished his tweet in two years ago with the concept that the US Navy can’t seem to find its way around Iran’s waters.

“US Navy can’t seem to find its way around our waters. Perhaps because it hasn’t figured out its name: Persian Gulf, as it’s been called for 2,000 yrs longer than US has existed. Or maybe it doesn’t know what it’s doing in our backyard, 7,000 miles from home,” he tweeted two years ago.Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned US navy presence in Persian Gulf and said that it can’t seem to find its' way around our waters.Yesterday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that 11 high-speed boats, belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), have been moving alongside six US warships in the Persian Gulf. The Americans used a fake name instead of Persian Gulf.