Friday 17 April 2020 - 02:12

Yemeni Army Spokesman Reveals Escalation of Saudi-led Aggression Forces, Vows Response

In a Tweet, General Sarea to respond forcefully to this escalation in order to deter this aggression and confront the Saudi-US arrogance.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.
