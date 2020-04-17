0
Friday 17 April 2020 - 10:24

Russia Cannot Have a Dialogue with the US on New Hypersonic Weapons Without Thorough Discussion

Story Code : 857231
Russia Cannot Have a Dialogue with the US on New Hypersonic Weapons Without Thorough Discussion
“As for some of our new systems, which Americans have been recently calling ‘exotic’, we are not trying to escape dialogue. However, I want to stress that we will be discussing these systems in a vacuum, this is not just a topic for discussion that does not depend on other circumstances. On the contrary, there is a strict precondition for the beginning of this dialogue and it cannot be canceled: the US’ agreement to discuss US programs and projects that we are concerned over,” Ryabkov said.

The Russian diplomat, meanwhile, expressed Moscow’s concern over the US’ plans to create a global anti-missile system, to deploy weapons in space, as well as some plans related to hypersonic arms.

“We cannot ignore these projects of the US military, since we see them as highly destabilizing in terms of the strategic sphere,” Ryabkov said.

Russia believes that the strategic stability dialogue with the US can only be complex, and is firmly committed to being guided exclusively by the goal of ensuring the national security, he noted.

The United States withdrew from the INF Treaty in August 2019 after formally suspending its INF obligations in February and triggering a six-month withdrawal process.

Washington has repeatedly accused Russia of violating the military pact by developing advanced ballistic and hypersonic delivery systems and modernizing its inventory. Russia has denied all allegations.
Comment


Featured Stories
Brazil’s President Fires Popular Health Minister amid Pandemic
Brazil’s President Fires Popular Health Minister amid Pandemic
Duterte Threatens to Deploy Military to Enforce Covid-19 Quarantine
Duterte Threatens to Deploy Military to Enforce Covid-19 Quarantine
17 April 2020
Russia Cannot Have a Dialogue with the US on New Hypersonic Weapons Without Thorough Discussion
Russia Cannot Have a Dialogue with the US on New Hypersonic Weapons Without Thorough Discussion
17 April 2020
US Navy Can’t Find its Way Around Iran Waters: Zarif
US Navy Can’t Find its Way Around Iran Waters: Zarif
17 April 2020
Saudi Warplanes Targeted Hospital in Sana
Saudi Warplanes Targeted Hospital in Sana'a amid Coronavirus Outbreak
16 April 2020
Trump Plans to Lift Coronavirus Lockdown After Virus Passes
Trump Plans to Lift Coronavirus Lockdown After Virus Passes 'Peak'
16 April 2020
Nearly 700 Sailors from French Aircraft Carrier Charles de Gaulle Test Positive for Covid-19
Nearly 700 Sailors from French Aircraft Carrier Charles de Gaulle Test Positive for Covid-19
16 April 2020
Yemen Revolutionaries Say Weighing UN Response to Comprehensive Proposal
Yemen Revolutionaries Say Weighing UN Response to Comprehensive Proposal
16 April 2020
Daesh Launches Attack against an Iraqi Military Base in Anbar
Daesh Launches Attack against an Iraqi Military Base in Anbar
15 April 2020
France Summons Chinese Envoy over Criticism of West’s Response to Coronavirus Outbreak
France Summons Chinese Envoy over Criticism of West’s Response to Coronavirus Outbreak
15 April 2020
Israel
Israel's Violence Escalates as Palestine Requested Coronavirus Help
15 April 2020
Trump has Cut Funding for WHO and Accusing it of Covering Up the Spread of the Coronavirus with China
Trump has Cut Funding for WHO and Accusing it of Covering Up the Spread of the Coronavirus with China
15 April 2020
US is
US is 'Fixated' On Syria's Oil Fields as It Continues Operations as Coronavirus Rages
15 April 2020