0
Friday 17 April 2020 - 11:28

Pandemic Turning into A 'Child-Rights Crisis' According to UN Report

Story Code : 857241
Pandemic Turning into A
It said COVID-19 is turning into “a broader child-rights crisis.”

“All children, of all ages, and in all countries, are affected,” it said. “However, some children are destined to bear the greatest costs.”

Those badly hit will be children living in slums, refugee and displacement camps, conflict zones, institutions and detention centers and youngsters with disabilities, the report said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned in a video statement launching the report that the coronavirus pandemic is putting many of the world’s children “in jeopardy” and urged families everywhere and leaders at all levels to “protect our children.”

The UN chief said the lives of children “are being totally upended” by COVID-19, AP reported.

He pointed to almost all students out of school, family stress levels rising as communities face lock-downs, and reduced household income expected to force poor families to cut back on essential health and food expenditures, “particularly affecting children.”

Guterres said the global recession that is gathering pace as a result of the pandemic and the measures being taken to mitigate it could lead to “hundreds of thousands additional child deaths in 2020.”

According to the report, “This would effectively reverse the last two to three years of progress in reducing infant mortality within a single year.”

The estimate of hundreds of thousands of additional child deaths came from a 2011 paper by three economists — Sarah Baird, Jed Friedman, and Norbert Schady — who investigated the impact of “income shocks,” like a recession, on infant mortality.

The report urges governments and donors to prioritize education for all children and give special priority to the most vulnerable – youngsters in conflicts and refugee camps, and those who are displaced and disabled. It also calls for governments and donors to provide economic assistance, including cash transfers, to low-income families.

On education, the report said 188 countries have imposed countrywide school closures, affecting more than 1.5 billion children and young people. And it said nearly 369 million children in 143 countries who rely on school meals for daily nutrition must now look to other sources.

Guterres said some schools are offering online learning but children without access to the internet and in countries with slow and expensive services are severely disadvantaged.

Noting that children are both victims and witnesses of domestic violence and abuse, he said, “With schools closed, an important early warning mechanism is missing.”
Related Stories
2018 deadliest year for children in Syria: UNICEF
Islam Times - The United Nations children’s agency (UNICEF) says more than 1,100 Syrian children were killed in 2018, making it the deadliest year since 2011, when foreign-sponsored militancy ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Brazil’s President Fires Popular Health Minister amid Pandemic
Brazil’s President Fires Popular Health Minister amid Pandemic
Duterte Threatens to Deploy Military to Enforce Covid-19 Quarantine
Duterte Threatens to Deploy Military to Enforce Covid-19 Quarantine
17 April 2020
Russia Cannot Have a Dialogue with the US on New Hypersonic Weapons Without Thorough Discussion
Russia Cannot Have a Dialogue with the US on New Hypersonic Weapons Without Thorough Discussion
17 April 2020
US Navy Can’t Find its Way Around Iran Waters: Zarif
US Navy Can’t Find its Way Around Iran Waters: Zarif
17 April 2020
Saudi Warplanes Targeted Hospital in Sana
Saudi Warplanes Targeted Hospital in Sana'a amid Coronavirus Outbreak
16 April 2020
Trump Plans to Lift Coronavirus Lockdown After Virus Passes
Trump Plans to Lift Coronavirus Lockdown After Virus Passes 'Peak'
16 April 2020
Nearly 700 Sailors from French Aircraft Carrier Charles de Gaulle Test Positive for Covid-19
Nearly 700 Sailors from French Aircraft Carrier Charles de Gaulle Test Positive for Covid-19
16 April 2020
Yemen Revolutionaries Say Weighing UN Response to Comprehensive Proposal
Yemen Revolutionaries Say Weighing UN Response to Comprehensive Proposal
16 April 2020
Daesh Launches Attack against an Iraqi Military Base in Anbar
Daesh Launches Attack against an Iraqi Military Base in Anbar
15 April 2020
France Summons Chinese Envoy over Criticism of West’s Response to Coronavirus Outbreak
France Summons Chinese Envoy over Criticism of West’s Response to Coronavirus Outbreak
15 April 2020
Israel
Israel's Violence Escalates as Palestine Requested Coronavirus Help
15 April 2020
Trump has Cut Funding for WHO and Accusing it of Covering Up the Spread of the Coronavirus with China
Trump has Cut Funding for WHO and Accusing it of Covering Up the Spread of the Coronavirus with China
15 April 2020
US is
US is 'Fixated' On Syria's Oil Fields as It Continues Operations as Coronavirus Rages
15 April 2020