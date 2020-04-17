0
Friday 17 April 2020 - 12:10

China's FM Rejects Claims of COVID-19 Outbreak Cover-Up

There has never been a cover-up of the coronavirus outbreak in China, as the government never allows any cover-ups, the country's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters at a daily briefing, Zhao said that the revision of coronavirus cases in Wuhan, where the virus originated, was a common international practice.

The statement follows Wuhan's health authority's rectification of incorrect reporting, delays and omissions that revised the cumulative death toll by 50%.

China has repeatedly faced accusations from the United States that it has withheld data pertinent to the coronavirus situation in the country.

President Trump has recently cut the funding to the World Health Organisation, which he accused of conspiring with China to conceal the truth about the virus.

China has repeatedly condemned the "shameless" US allegations, noting that Beijing has done everything to be open, transparent, and accountable in regard to the ongoing pandemic.
