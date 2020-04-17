Hamas Lashes out at Israeli Crimes against Palestinian Prisoners, Reiterates Swap Deal Offer

Islam Times - Hamas Palestinian Resistance Movement warned on Friday that coronavirus risks the lives of Palestinian prisoners at Israeli jails, reiterating an offer to hold a swap deal with the Zionist occupation.

In a statement released on the occasion of Palestinian Prisoners’ Day, the movement lashed out at the Zionist occupation over its deliberate negligence towards the Palestinian prisoners.“The occasion of Palestinian Prisoners’ Day returns with more than 5,000 prisoners are still in Israeli jails, including 41 women and 180 children,” the statement said.It added that of the prisoners, 700 have been suffering from health complications caused by the deliberate negligence of the Israeli occupation.“The Israeli occupation goes on with its savage acts as a pandemic is spreading across the entire world.”Hamas reiterated a previous offer to hold a swap deal with the Zionist entity, saying that “the door is open for any mediator who could carry serious and practical response to our initiative.”The movement, meanwhile, stressed that the issue of Palestinian prisoners is a top priority, vowing to exert efforts in order to secure their release.It called on Palestinian people to voice solidarity with prisoners, urging the Arab League and many human rights watchdogs to offer help and press the Zionist occupation to take measures in order to stem the outbreak of coronavirus among prisoners.In this context, Hamas held the Zionist occupation “fully accountable for its systematic crimes against Palestinian prisoners.”