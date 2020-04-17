0
Friday 17 April 2020 - 13:05

Hamas Lashes out at Israeli Crimes against Palestinian Prisoners, Reiterates Swap Deal Offer

Story Code : 857260
Hamas Lashes out at Israeli Crimes against Palestinian Prisoners, Reiterates Swap Deal Offer
In a statement released on the occasion of Palestinian Prisoners’ Day, the movement lashed out at the Zionist occupation over its deliberate negligence towards the Palestinian prisoners.

“The occasion of Palestinian Prisoners’ Day returns with more than 5,000 prisoners are still in Israeli jails, including 41 women and 180 children,” the statement said.

It added that of the prisoners, 700 have been suffering from health complications caused by the deliberate negligence of the Israeli occupation.

“The Israeli occupation goes on with its savage acts as a pandemic is spreading across the entire world.”

Hamas reiterated a previous offer to hold a swap deal with the Zionist entity, saying that “the door is open for any mediator who could carry serious and practical response to our initiative.”

The movement, meanwhile, stressed that the issue of Palestinian prisoners is a top priority, vowing to exert efforts in order to secure their release.

It called on Palestinian people to voice solidarity with prisoners, urging the Arab League and many human rights watchdogs to offer help and press the Zionist occupation to take measures in order to stem the outbreak of coronavirus among prisoners.

In this context, Hamas held the Zionist occupation “fully accountable for its systematic crimes against Palestinian prisoners.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Brazil’s President Fires Popular Health Minister amid Pandemic
Brazil’s President Fires Popular Health Minister amid Pandemic
Duterte Threatens to Deploy Military to Enforce Covid-19 Quarantine
Duterte Threatens to Deploy Military to Enforce Covid-19 Quarantine
17 April 2020
Russia Cannot Have a Dialogue with the US on New Hypersonic Weapons Without Thorough Discussion
Russia Cannot Have a Dialogue with the US on New Hypersonic Weapons Without Thorough Discussion
17 April 2020
US Navy Can’t Find its Way Around Iran Waters: Zarif
US Navy Can’t Find its Way Around Iran Waters: Zarif
17 April 2020
Saudi Warplanes Targeted Hospital in Sana
Saudi Warplanes Targeted Hospital in Sana'a amid Coronavirus Outbreak
16 April 2020
Trump Plans to Lift Coronavirus Lockdown After Virus Passes
Trump Plans to Lift Coronavirus Lockdown After Virus Passes 'Peak'
16 April 2020
Nearly 700 Sailors from French Aircraft Carrier Charles de Gaulle Test Positive for Covid-19
Nearly 700 Sailors from French Aircraft Carrier Charles de Gaulle Test Positive for Covid-19
16 April 2020
Yemen Revolutionaries Say Weighing UN Response to Comprehensive Proposal
Yemen Revolutionaries Say Weighing UN Response to Comprehensive Proposal
16 April 2020
Daesh Launches Attack against an Iraqi Military Base in Anbar
Daesh Launches Attack against an Iraqi Military Base in Anbar
15 April 2020
France Summons Chinese Envoy over Criticism of West’s Response to Coronavirus Outbreak
France Summons Chinese Envoy over Criticism of West’s Response to Coronavirus Outbreak
15 April 2020
Israel
Israel's Violence Escalates as Palestine Requested Coronavirus Help
15 April 2020
Trump has Cut Funding for WHO and Accusing it of Covering Up the Spread of the Coronavirus with China
Trump has Cut Funding for WHO and Accusing it of Covering Up the Spread of the Coronavirus with China
15 April 2020
US is
US is 'Fixated' On Syria's Oil Fields as It Continues Operations as Coronavirus Rages
15 April 2020