Friday 17 April 2020

Health Minister: Germany’s Coronavirus Outbreak “Manageable Again”

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday Germany would take small steps out of lockdown with the partial reopening of shops next week and schools from May 4.

“The outbreak has – as of today – become controllable and manageable again,” Spahn told a news conference, adding that the health care system had “at no time been overwhelmed so far”.

Earlier, Spahn said a coronavirus contact tracing app will be ready for Germans to download and use on their smartphones in three to four weeks.

German federal and state government leaders said Wednesday they would support voluntary use of a contact tracing app, when available, so people can quickly learn when they have had been exposed to an infected person.

Developers are working hard on an app to make sure data protection standards are “as perfect as possible”, Spahn told broadcaster ARD.

“For it to be really good, it needs more like three to four weeks rather than two weeks,” Spahn said.

Sources familiar with the matter say that the Robert Koch health institute’s contact tracing app is already ready and being tested, but its launch would be coordinated with Germany’s moves to ease restrictions on movement.

The app would run on top of a technology platform, called Pan-European Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing (PEPP), that is supporting similar app initiatives in other European countries including Italy.

Germany has the fifth highest COVID-19 caseload behind the United States, Spain, Italy and France at nearly 134,000 but has kept fatalities down to a relatively low 3,868 thanks to early and extensive testing.

The German authorities have, however, been more cautious than some Asian countries in using digital technology to fight the coronavirus, restrained by Europe’s strict data privacy laws and mindful of public skepticism towards any surveillance reminiscent of Nazi- or communist-era rule.

Earlier Friday, data revealed that each coronavirus-infected person in Germany is infecting fewer than one other person.

According to figures published by disease control agency Robert Koch Institute late Thursday, the person-to-person infection rate has dropped to 0.7.

The infection rate is a key indicator for politicians as they calibrate Germany’s gradual steps out of the lockdown that has seen schools and most businesses closed to slow the virus’ spread.

With an infection rate of around 1.0 then, she and state premiers judged the time right to begin inching out of lockdown.

But “even if we assume that one person infects 1.1 others, we would reach the limits of what our health system and intensive care beds can manage in October,” Merkel warned.

“If we assume a rate of 1.2… we would reach the health system’s limit in July. And with a rate of 1.3 — it doesn’t sound like much — we would get there in June already,” she added.

“You can see how little margin for error we have” when tweaking the step-by-step lockdown exit, Merkel said, adding that “caution should be the watchword, not over-confidence”.
