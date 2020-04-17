0
Friday 17 April 2020 - 13:43

Saudi-led Coalition Launched 23 Airstrikes on Several Yemeni Provinces: Houthis

Story Code : 857268
Saudi-led Coalition Launched 23 Airstrikes on Several Yemeni Provinces: Houthis
"The coalition’s air forces conducted 16 air raids on the Yemeni northeastern province of Marib, 10 of which were launched on its Majzar district, and six on Medghal", the movement said via its Al Masirah TV broadcaster.

According to the channel, the coalition has also attacked the northwestern province of Jawf, which borders Saudi Arabia, by seven airstrikes.

On 8 April, the coalition announced that it would halt all military operations for a 14-day period in response to a UN call for a global ceasefire due to the worldwide crisis. Following that, the legitimate government’s foreign minister, Mohammed Al-Hadhrami, said that the ceasefire had become a necessity, and called on the warring parties, the government forces and the Houthi rebels, to join the efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Yet, on Thursday, a Yemeni military source stated that the Arab coalition had carried out several airstrikes on the rebel-held Yemeni capital of Sanaa and its suburbs.
Related Stories
Saudis, mercenaries keep breaching truce in Yemen: Houthis
Islam Times - Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement has accused Saudi Arabia and its mercenaries of constantly violating a truce agreement across the country, saying the Saudis have almost ...
