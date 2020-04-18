0
Saturday 18 April 2020 - 09:27

HRW Concerned over Saudi’s Mass Trial of Palestinians, Jordanians

Story Code : 857443
HRW Concerned over Saudi’s Mass Trial of Palestinians, Jordanians
In a Friday report, the New York-based body reflected on how the kingdom had gone an arrest spree of the 68 Palestinians and Jordanians, who are all long-term Saudi residents, in March 2018.

‘Drawn-out detention, torture’

The arrestees were kept in detention for almost two years without being able to apply any of their rights to due process, and given a closed-door trial at the Specialized Criminal Court in the Saudi capital only last month for the first time since being arrested, HRW said.

Only then, they were handed a charge sheet alleging their “belonging to” and “supporting” the supposed terrorist outfit, the body said, citing accounts by some family members, who had witnessed the document in part.

The whole drama was marked by an absence of any specific accusations or evidence, HRW noted.

The rights body talked to six family members, all of whom requested anonymity for fear of reprisals. The relatives’ accounts pointed to security raids, enforced disappearances, long-term solitary confinement, and torture.

“A large number [of security forces] entered wearing masks, with guns and cameras, like they were going to a battle,” one said. “I had to tell her (my nine-year-old daughter) that they’re looking for a thief.”

Another relative cited one detainee as saying, “they (the interrogators) used to wake him up at 5 a.m. to put his head in hot water,” adding, “Sometimes they would leave him hanging upside down for two days.”

Amnesty International has identified one of the detainees as Dr. Muhammed al-Khudari, a ranking member of the Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas. The UK-based human rights organization has called on Saudi King Salman to order the 82-year-old’s immediate release, citing his suffering from cancer and the highly contagious new coronavirus’ outbreak.

“Saudi Arabia’s long record of unfair trails raises the specter that Jordanians and Palestinians will be railroaded on serious charges and face severe penalties even though some have alleged serious abuses,” said Michael Page, HRW’s deputy Middle East director.

“At a time when Covid-19 presents acute dangers to prisoners, Saudi Arabia should consider alternatives to detention, particularly for those in pretrial detention,” he added.

Saudi Arabia, which practices the radical ideology of Wahhabism, vaguely broadened the definition of “terrorism” in its legal system in 2017, after which the kingdom began launching repeated swoops against peaceful activists and dissidents.
Source : Alwaght
Related Stories
Thousands of Jordanians demand revenge for pilot's death
Islam Times - Thousands of protesters have urged the Amman government to step up its retaliatory airstrikes against ISIL positions after the ruthless killing of a Jordanian pilot at the ...
Comment


Featured Stories
5 Police Officers were Killed by Taliban Militants in Afghan Kunduz Province
5 Police Officers were Killed by Taliban Militants in Afghan Kunduz Province
Israeli Occupation Army Detects Hole in Fence on Lebanon’s Border
Israeli Occupation Army Detects Hole in Fence on Lebanon’s Border
18 April 2020
WHO Said There is
WHO Said There is 'No Evidence' COVID-19 Survivors Have Immunity
18 April 2020
Iran to Produce Antiviral Drug “Remdesivir” to Treat COVID-19 Disease
Iran to Produce Antiviral Drug “Remdesivir” to Treat COVID-19 Disease
18 April 2020
Brazil’s President Fires Popular Health Minister amid Pandemic
Brazil’s President Fires Popular Health Minister amid Pandemic
17 April 2020
Duterte Threatens to Deploy Military to Enforce Covid-19 Quarantine
Duterte Threatens to Deploy Military to Enforce Covid-19 Quarantine
17 April 2020
Russia Cannot Have a Dialogue with the US on New Hypersonic Weapons Without Thorough Discussion
Russia Cannot Have a Dialogue with the US on New Hypersonic Weapons Without Thorough Discussion
17 April 2020
US Navy Can’t Find its Way Around Iran Waters: Zarif
US Navy Can’t Find its Way Around Iran Waters: Zarif
17 April 2020
Saudi Warplanes Targeted Hospital in Sana
Saudi Warplanes Targeted Hospital in Sana'a amid Coronavirus Outbreak
16 April 2020
Trump Plans to Lift Coronavirus Lockdown After Virus Passes
Trump Plans to Lift Coronavirus Lockdown After Virus Passes 'Peak'
16 April 2020
Nearly 700 Sailors from French Aircraft Carrier Charles de Gaulle Test Positive for Covid-19
Nearly 700 Sailors from French Aircraft Carrier Charles de Gaulle Test Positive for Covid-19
16 April 2020
Yemen Revolutionaries Say Weighing UN Response to Comprehensive Proposal
Yemen Revolutionaries Say Weighing UN Response to Comprehensive Proposal
16 April 2020
Daesh Launches Attack against an Iraqi Military Base in Anbar
Daesh Launches Attack against an Iraqi Military Base in Anbar
15 April 2020