5 Police Officers were Killed by Taliban Militants in Afghan Kunduz Province
Story Code : 857466
“The security forces fought until morning, but when they [were short of] ammunition and no one supplied, the post collapsed after six hours of fighting, five soldiers of the local army and local police were killed and seven others were captured by the Taliban,” an eyewitness said.
The clashes took place on Friday night when the militants attacked a district post, the source added.
According to the source, the post was controlled by the local army and the police.