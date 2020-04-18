Iran’s Army’s Air & Defense Force Receives Mass Delivery of New Combat and Surveillance Drones from Defense Ministry

Islam Times - Iran’s defense ministry has made mass delivery of new combat and surveillance drones, including a jet-powered multipurpose UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) to Army’s Air force and Air Defense Force.

The event took place during an official ceremony at the Iran Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO) in Isfahan with the presence of Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami and other senior military officials, a day after Iran’s Army Day.Speaking during the ceremony, Hatami said that the multipurpose jet-powered UAV could travel at speeds of 900 kmph and conduct operations at an altitude of 12 kilometers.He added that the drone can fly for up to 180 minutes and have a range of 1000 kilometers.During the ceremony, a large contingent of Ababil 3 and Karar drones was also delivered to the Air force.Speaking about the Ababil-3 drone, Hatami said that the drone is a medium-range surveillance craft capable of conducting airstrikes within a 150 kilometer radius.He also said that the Karar drone is a strategic combat drone which can deliver payloads comparable to manned aircraft.He added that the drone has pin-point attack capability and can be used in suicide attacks.