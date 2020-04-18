Iraqi Police Forces Repelled an Attack by Daesh in Salahuddin

Islam Times - Iraqi police forces repelled an attack by Daesh terrorists in Salahuddin province, military sources said.

Police officers in Iraq's Salahuddin province clashed with several Daesh militants in a desert area west of Baiji, the sources told Shafagh News.The sources added that the security forces in Qarat Durra village southwest of Kirkuk also arrested two militants belonging to the terror group.Daesh has intensified its attacks in Iraq amid Baghdad’s call on the US to pull out its forces from the Arab country.In a vote on January 5, the Iraqi parliament called for an end to the presence of all foreign troops, including Americans.The vote came two days after the US military - acting on US President Donald Trump’s order - launched a fatal drone strike on senior Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani upon his arrival in the Iraqi capital at the invitation of the Baghdad government.The attack also claimed the lives of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s PMU or Hashd al-Sha’abi, along with eight other Iranian and Iraqi people.Washington has threatened sanctions should US troops be expelled instead of heeding the Iraqi parliament’s call to end the occupation of the country.