Saturday 18 April 2020 - 12:17

Gaza Siege, Iran Sanctions Expose Anti-Human Nature of Israel & US: Larijani

Story Code : 857472
He made the remarks in a telephone talk with Head of Politburo of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas Esmail Haniyah who contacted Larijani for the first time after the Iranian parliament speaker tested positive in coronavirus test on April 2.

"Post-corona world is an opportunity to reconsider the rights of nations and restore human identities, and arrogant powers must learn from human crises to change their behavior," Larijani said.

He added that at a time when the world is grappling with coronavirus crisis, the fact that the Zionist regime does not abandon Gaza siege is enough to prove its anti-human nature.

Larijani pointed out that the Palestinians should maintain their solidarity and make utmost use of their legal and human capacities against criminal acts of the Zionists and act as the harbinger of defending human rights among the world's independent nations in a world affected by the outbreak of corona.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been supporter of the oppressed people of Palestine and their rights and will do so in the future, he further said.

Haniyah, for his part, said that "you (Larijani) are among permanent supporters of resistance in the region, especially oppressed people of Palestine."

Haniyah wished good health and swift recovery for Larijani.

Meanwhile, secretary-general of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Ziyad al-Nakhalah in another phone call with Larijani said that Iran plays a crucial role in supporting regional peoples against tyrannies of the US and Israel.

Larijani also wished that warriors of Islamic resistance movement would soon achieve victory in the fight against Zionist regime, saying that no doubt the divine pledge will come to fruition with your efforts and the efforts of other Islamic movements.
