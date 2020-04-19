Iran Unveils New Homegrown Strategic Radars

Islam Times - Iran’s Army commander unveiled two new homegrown strategic radar systems on Sunday.

The two Iranian radars, “Persian Gulf” and “Moraqeb” (vigilant), were unveiled in a ceremony attended by Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Commander of Army’s Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard.Persian Gulf is a long-range and strategic radar system with an operational range of over 800 kilometers. The three-dimensional phased array radar system can detect all types of conventional and stealth targets, including ballistic missiles.Moraqeb is also a three-dimensional phased array radar with high precision and cutting-edge technologies. With a range of 400 kilometers, the new Iranian radar is capable of detecting aerial targets with high precision and resolution.Moraqeb can identify various small targets, including stealth drones, at low and medium altitudes.Developed under a joint project involving experts from the Army and domestic knowledge-based companies, Moraqeb has been manufactured as a tactical radar for long-range aerial protection.Iran has in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of military equipment, including air defense systems that use cutting edge technologies.Tehran has repeatedly stated that its military might is defensive in nature and poses no threat to other countries.