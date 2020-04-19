0
Sunday 19 April 2020 - 09:25

Iran Unveils New Homegrown Strategic Radars

Story Code : 857630
Iran Unveils New Homegrown Strategic Radars
The two Iranian radars, “Persian Gulf” and “Moraqeb” (vigilant), were unveiled in a ceremony attended by Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Commander of Army’s Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard.

Persian Gulf is a long-range and strategic radar system with an operational range of over 800 kilometers. The three-dimensional phased array radar system can detect all types of conventional and stealth targets, including ballistic missiles.

Moraqeb is also a three-dimensional phased array radar with high precision and cutting-edge technologies. With a range of 400 kilometers, the new Iranian radar is capable of detecting aerial targets with high precision and resolution.

Moraqeb can identify various small targets, including stealth drones, at low and medium altitudes.

Developed under a joint project involving experts from the Army and domestic knowledge-based companies, Moraqeb has been manufactured as a tactical radar for long-range aerial protection.

Iran has in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of military equipment, including air defense systems that use cutting edge technologies.

Tehran has repeatedly stated that its military might is defensive in nature and poses no threat to other countries.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Unveils New Homegrown Strategic Radars
Iran Unveils New Homegrown Strategic Radars
Iraq Govt. Requesting the Procurement of Russian S-400 Missile Defense System
Iraq Govt. Requesting the Procurement of Russian S-400 Missile Defense System
19 April 2020
Coronavirus Situation in Russia Fully under Control: Putin
Coronavirus Situation in Russia Fully under Control: Putin
19 April 2020
US Mulls the Withdrawal of CIA Operatives from Afghanistan to Save Peace Deal
US Mulls the Withdrawal of CIA Operatives from Afghanistan to Save Peace Deal
19 April 2020
5 Police Officers were Killed by Taliban Militants in Afghan Kunduz Province
5 Police Officers were Killed by Taliban Militants in Afghan Kunduz Province
18 April 2020
Israeli Occupation Army Detects Hole in Fence on Lebanon’s Border
Israeli Occupation Army Detects Hole in Fence on Lebanon’s Border
18 April 2020
WHO Said There is
WHO Said There is 'No Evidence' COVID-19 Survivors Have Immunity
18 April 2020
Iran to Produce Antiviral Drug “Remdesivir” to Treat COVID-19 Disease
Iran to Produce Antiviral Drug “Remdesivir” to Treat COVID-19 Disease
18 April 2020
Brazil’s President Fires Popular Health Minister amid Pandemic
Brazil’s President Fires Popular Health Minister amid Pandemic
17 April 2020
Duterte Threatens to Deploy Military to Enforce Covid-19 Quarantine
Duterte Threatens to Deploy Military to Enforce Covid-19 Quarantine
17 April 2020
Russia Cannot Have a Dialogue with the US on New Hypersonic Weapons Without Thorough Discussion
Russia Cannot Have a Dialogue with the US on New Hypersonic Weapons Without Thorough Discussion
17 April 2020
US Navy Can’t Find its Way Around Iran Waters: Zarif
US Navy Can’t Find its Way Around Iran Waters: Zarif
17 April 2020
Saudi Warplanes Targeted Hospital in Sana
Saudi Warplanes Targeted Hospital in Sana'a amid Coronavirus Outbreak
16 April 2020