Sunday 19 April 2020 - 10:10

Russia Reacts to US’ Call to Extend Arms Embargo on Iran

“Usually an arms race is not unilateral. It is a collective endeavor even at level of great powers or in regional & subregional context. A risk of arms race can hardly be removed through arms embargo against one country. This task requires collective efforts through negotiations,” Russia's Permanent Representative to the IAEA Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted late on Saturday.

Repeating the unfounded claims, Pompeo said that lifting the sanctions imposed on Tehran may give rise to violence in the Middle East.

Under the 2015 nuclear deal, from which the US unilaterally withdrew last year, a UN ban on weapons sales to Tehran will end in October 2020.

In 2019, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the US officials’ calls for extension of the embargo against Iran are considered as a foreign policy move that has no basis and principle, highlighting that the removal of the embargo is based on the JCPOA, signed by several parties including the US and endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 in 2015.

As the expiration date gets closer, the White House is getting more nervous and American authorities are doing their utmost to make the restrictions permanent.
