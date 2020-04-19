0
Sunday 19 April 2020 - 12:19

Several Arrested at Unregistered Berlin Demonstration against Coronavirus Restrictions

Story Code : 857650
Several Arrested at Unregistered Berlin Demonstration against Coronavirus Restrictions
Some 300 protesters descended on the Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz square in Germany’s capital on Saturday for an unauthorized rally against the coronavirus lockdown.

The participants did not bother to observe social distancing guidelines and only a handful of them donned protective face masks, RT reported.

The gathering brought people together with very different political views, as banners at the rally ranged from quite moderate pro-democracy calls to rather hard-line ones. One protester, for instance, was spotted carrying a banner reading ‘Vaccination is terrorism’.

Earlier this week, Germany's Federal Constitutional Court ruled that citizens can hold political protests if they follow social distancing rules.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Unveils New Homegrown Strategic Radars
Iran Unveils New Homegrown Strategic Radars
Iraq Govt. Requesting the Procurement of Russian S-400 Missile Defense System
Iraq Govt. Requesting the Procurement of Russian S-400 Missile Defense System
19 April 2020
Coronavirus Situation in Russia Fully under Control: Putin
Coronavirus Situation in Russia Fully under Control: Putin
19 April 2020
US Mulls the Withdrawal of CIA Operatives from Afghanistan to Save Peace Deal
US Mulls the Withdrawal of CIA Operatives from Afghanistan to Save Peace Deal
19 April 2020
5 Police Officers were Killed by Taliban Militants in Afghan Kunduz Province
5 Police Officers were Killed by Taliban Militants in Afghan Kunduz Province
18 April 2020
Israeli Occupation Army Detects Hole in Fence on Lebanon’s Border
Israeli Occupation Army Detects Hole in Fence on Lebanon’s Border
18 April 2020
WHO Said There is
WHO Said There is 'No Evidence' COVID-19 Survivors Have Immunity
18 April 2020
Iran to Produce Antiviral Drug “Remdesivir” to Treat COVID-19 Disease
Iran to Produce Antiviral Drug “Remdesivir” to Treat COVID-19 Disease
18 April 2020
Brazil’s President Fires Popular Health Minister amid Pandemic
Brazil’s President Fires Popular Health Minister amid Pandemic
17 April 2020
Duterte Threatens to Deploy Military to Enforce Covid-19 Quarantine
Duterte Threatens to Deploy Military to Enforce Covid-19 Quarantine
17 April 2020
Russia Cannot Have a Dialogue with the US on New Hypersonic Weapons Without Thorough Discussion
Russia Cannot Have a Dialogue with the US on New Hypersonic Weapons Without Thorough Discussion
17 April 2020
US Navy Can’t Find its Way Around Iran Waters: Zarif
US Navy Can’t Find its Way Around Iran Waters: Zarif
17 April 2020
Saudi Warplanes Targeted Hospital in Sana
Saudi Warplanes Targeted Hospital in Sana'a amid Coronavirus Outbreak
16 April 2020