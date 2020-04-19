Several Arrested at Unregistered Berlin Demonstration against Coronavirus Restrictions

Islam Times - Berlin police arrested several protesters as hundreds of activists took part in an unregistered demonstration against coronavirus restrictions on Saturday.

Some 300 protesters descended on the Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz square in Germany’s capital on Saturday for an unauthorized rally against the coronavirus lockdown.The participants did not bother to observe social distancing guidelines and only a handful of them donned protective face masks, RT reported.The gathering brought people together with very different political views, as banners at the rally ranged from quite moderate pro-democracy calls to rather hard-line ones. One protester, for instance, was spotted carrying a banner reading ‘Vaccination is terrorism’.Earlier this week, Germany's Federal Constitutional Court ruled that citizens can hold political protests if they follow social distancing rules.