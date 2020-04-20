0
Monday 20 April 2020 - 02:03

US Should Stop Interfering in Affairs of Other Nations: Zarif

Story Code : 857728
US Should Stop Interfering in Affairs of Other Nations: Zarif
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he would be willing to send ventilators to Iran to help treat coronavirus patients.

“I have offered to help them (Iran) if they want. If they need ventilators, which they do, I would send them ventilators. We have thousands of excess ventilators. We have a stockpile of ventilators,” he said during the daily coronavirus status briefing.

In a Sunday tweet, Zarif wrote, “Iran will be EXPORTING ventilators in a few months, @realdonaldtrump.”

“All you need to do is stop interfering in the affairs of other nations; mine especially,” he added.

“And believe me; we do not take advice from ANY American politician,” stressed the Iranian diplomat.

Iran’s leadership said that US sanctions continue to restrict the country’s access to lifesaving medical supplies. The United Nations and other humanitarian bodies have repeatedly urged Washington to ease its sanctions amid the health crisis, with the UN Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet warning they were “impeding medical efforts” and could lead to the “collapse” of Iran’s healthcare system.

Iran has reported 82,000 cases of coronavirus and 5,100 deaths, making it the epicenter of the outbreak in the Middle East. The US has recorded the most cases and deaths worldwide, however, with nearly 740,000 people infected and 39,000 deaths.
Related Stories
Iran Welcomes Efforts to Mediate Talks with Saudis: FM Zarif
Islam Times - Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tehran welcomes efforts by intermediaries to mediate between Tehran and Riyadh.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Unveils New Homegrown Strategic Radars
Iran Unveils New Homegrown Strategic Radars
Iraq Govt. Requesting the Procurement of Russian S-400 Missile Defense System
Iraq Govt. Requesting the Procurement of Russian S-400 Missile Defense System
19 April 2020
Coronavirus Situation in Russia Fully under Control: Putin
Coronavirus Situation in Russia Fully under Control: Putin
19 April 2020
US Mulls the Withdrawal of CIA Operatives from Afghanistan to Save Peace Deal
US Mulls the Withdrawal of CIA Operatives from Afghanistan to Save Peace Deal
19 April 2020
5 Police Officers were Killed by Taliban Militants in Afghan Kunduz Province
5 Police Officers were Killed by Taliban Militants in Afghan Kunduz Province
18 April 2020
Israeli Occupation Army Detects Hole in Fence on Lebanon’s Border
Israeli Occupation Army Detects Hole in Fence on Lebanon’s Border
18 April 2020
WHO Said There is
WHO Said There is 'No Evidence' COVID-19 Survivors Have Immunity
18 April 2020
Iran to Produce Antiviral Drug “Remdesivir” to Treat COVID-19 Disease
Iran to Produce Antiviral Drug “Remdesivir” to Treat COVID-19 Disease
18 April 2020
Brazil’s President Fires Popular Health Minister amid Pandemic
Brazil’s President Fires Popular Health Minister amid Pandemic
17 April 2020
Duterte Threatens to Deploy Military to Enforce Covid-19 Quarantine
Duterte Threatens to Deploy Military to Enforce Covid-19 Quarantine
17 April 2020
Russia Cannot Have a Dialogue with the US on New Hypersonic Weapons Without Thorough Discussion
Russia Cannot Have a Dialogue with the US on New Hypersonic Weapons Without Thorough Discussion
17 April 2020
US Navy Can’t Find its Way Around Iran Waters: Zarif
US Navy Can’t Find its Way Around Iran Waters: Zarif
17 April 2020
Saudi Warplanes Targeted Hospital in Sana
Saudi Warplanes Targeted Hospital in Sana'a amid Coronavirus Outbreak
16 April 2020