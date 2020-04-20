US Should Stop Interfering in Affairs of Other Nations: Zarif

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has rebuffed an offer by US President Donald Trump to send ventilators to Iran, claiming that the Islamic Republic will be exporting its own devices “in a few months.”

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he would be willing to send ventilators to Iran to help treat coronavirus patients.“I have offered to help them (Iran) if they want. If they need ventilators, which they do, I would send them ventilators. We have thousands of excess ventilators. We have a stockpile of ventilators,” he said during the daily coronavirus status briefing.In a Sunday tweet, Zarif wrote, “Iran will be EXPORTING ventilators in a few months, @realdonaldtrump.”“All you need to do is stop interfering in the affairs of other nations; mine especially,” he added.“And believe me; we do not take advice from ANY American politician,” stressed the Iranian diplomat.Iran’s leadership said that US sanctions continue to restrict the country’s access to lifesaving medical supplies. The United Nations and other humanitarian bodies have repeatedly urged Washington to ease its sanctions amid the health crisis, with the UN Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet warning they were “impeding medical efforts” and could lead to the “collapse” of Iran’s healthcare system.Iran has reported 82,000 cases of coronavirus and 5,100 deaths, making it the epicenter of the outbreak in the Middle East. The US has recorded the most cases and deaths worldwide, however, with nearly 740,000 people infected and 39,000 deaths.