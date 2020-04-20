Yemeni Army Shoot Down Saudi Spy Drone over Hodeidah

Islam Times - The Yemeni army and popular committees shot down a spy drone for the Saudi-led aggression forces over the besieged city of Al-Durayhamy in Al-Hodeidah province.

A source in the besieged city of Al-Durayhamy said, “The drone was conducting hostilities on Sunday evening when it was shot down over Al-Shajan area.”The Saudi-led aggression forces fired more than 13 artillery shells at the residential areas in Al-Durayhamy on Sunday evening, in violation of the Hodeidah ceasefire.Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.