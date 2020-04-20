0
Monday 20 April 2020 - 12:23

It's 'Delusional' for Trump to Say States Have Testing Capacity: US Governor

Story Code : 857826
It
“That’s just delusional to be making statements like that,” Northam told CNN when asked about Trump’s comments that there is enough testing across the country.

Northam said his state has been fighting “every day” for personal protective equipment and for testing.

“It’s not a straightforward test. We don't even have enough swabs, believe it or not,” Northam added.

During a briefing Saturday, Trump said, “We have tremendous testing capacity.” He claimed that “some partisan voices are trying to politicize the issue of testing.”

Trump also directly attacked Northam, who has signed a series of gun reform bills recently.

“I would say liberate Virginia when that kind of thing happens,” Trump said at the briefing, referring to recent gun control measures signed into law by Northam. “I think it’s a very good analogy.”

In response to Trump’s criticism, Northam said on Sunday that it is not a time for “divisiveness.”

“Our president has been unable to deliver on tests. Now he has chosen to focus on protests, and this is not the time for protests,” Northam said. “This is not the time for divisiveness. This is time for leadership that will stand up and provide empathy, that will understand what’s going on in this country of ours with this pandemic. It's the time of truth, and it’s time to bring people together.”
Related Stories
Self-Delusional America Can Only Beat Covid-19 if it Stops Blaming China and Faces Up to its Own Pandemic Mistakes
Islam Times - The US, ‘the greatest country in the world,’ just ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Turkey Blocks Saudi and UAE News Websites as Tensions Mount
Turkey Blocks Saudi and UAE News Websites as Tensions Mount
Coronavirus Exposes ‘Weaknesses’ in Health Systems: G20
Coronavirus Exposes ‘Weaknesses’ in Health Systems: G20
20 April 2020
Pakistan Accused Indian Government of Deliberately Targeting Muslims Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Pakistan Accused Indian Government of Deliberately Targeting Muslims Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
20 April 2020
Pyongyang Urges Trump to Refrain from Using his Relations with Kim Jong Un for
Pyongyang Urges Trump to Refrain from Using his Relations with Kim Jong Un for 'Selfish Purposes'
20 April 2020
Yemeni Army Shoot Down Saudi Spy Drone over Hodeidah
Yemeni Army Shoot Down Saudi Spy Drone over Hodeidah
20 April 2020
Iran Unveils New Homegrown Strategic Radars
Iran Unveils New Homegrown Strategic Radars
19 April 2020
Iraq Govt. Requesting the Procurement of Russian S-400 Missile Defense System
Iraq Govt. Requesting the Procurement of Russian S-400 Missile Defense System
19 April 2020
Coronavirus Situation in Russia Fully under Control: Putin
Coronavirus Situation in Russia Fully under Control: Putin
19 April 2020
US Mulls the Withdrawal of CIA Operatives from Afghanistan to Save Peace Deal
US Mulls the Withdrawal of CIA Operatives from Afghanistan to Save Peace Deal
19 April 2020
5 Police Officers were Killed by Taliban Militants in Afghan Kunduz Province
5 Police Officers were Killed by Taliban Militants in Afghan Kunduz Province
18 April 2020
Israeli Occupation Army Detects Hole in Fence on Lebanon’s Border
Israeli Occupation Army Detects Hole in Fence on Lebanon’s Border
18 April 2020
WHO Said There is
WHO Said There is 'No Evidence' COVID-19 Survivors Have Immunity
18 April 2020
Iran to Produce Antiviral Drug “Remdesivir” to Treat COVID-19 Disease
Iran to Produce Antiviral Drug “Remdesivir” to Treat COVID-19 Disease
18 April 2020