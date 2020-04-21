0
Tuesday 21 April 2020 - 01:24

Netanyahu & Gantz Agree Emergency Unity Govt: Zionist Entity

Story Code : 857926
Netanyahu & Gantz Agree Emergency Unity Govt: Zionist Entity
“An agreement for the establishment of a national emergency government is now being signed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White (alliance) chairman… Benny Gantz,” a joint statement said.

Netanyahu, the longest-serving Israeli premier and head of the right-wing Likud party, had squared off against Gantz in three inconclusive elections over the past year.

Neither had secured enough support to form a viable governing coalition in any of the votes.

As the COVID-19 epidemic intensified following the last election on March 2, calls mounted for them to unite and offer a rare period of political calm.

After being mandated to form a government by President Reuven Rivlin, Gantz was elected speaker of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, last month in a surprise move.

He pledged to use that position to seek a deal with Netanyahu, saying the pandemic and grinding political deadlock demanded tough compromises.

His decision led to the break-up of Blue and White, the centrist alliance he led.

Many had speculated that Netanyahu would capitalize on Gantz’s weakened position to take the Zionist entity to a fourth election in 18 months.

But Monday’s deal averted such a poll.

Netanyahu was indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in January and some experts had argued he would seek to win a parliamentary majority to push through legislation protecting him from prosecution.

The details of the agreements have not yet been announced, but they are widely believed to include provisions that would see the job of prime minister rotating between the two men, with Netanyahu serving as premier first, AFP reported.
Related Stories
Syria Opposition Leader Urges Coalition with Zionist Entity
Islam Times - A leader within the foreign-backed Syrian opposition demanded a coalition with the Israeli enemy, saying it is the only way to oust President Bashar al-Assad.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Oil Drops Below $3 Per Barrel as Demand Disappears
US Oil Drops Below $3 Per Barrel as Demand Disappears
Turkey Blocks Saudi and UAE News Websites as Tensions Mount
Turkey Blocks Saudi and UAE News Websites as Tensions Mount
20 April 2020
Coronavirus Exposes ‘Weaknesses’ in Health Systems: G20
Coronavirus Exposes ‘Weaknesses’ in Health Systems: G20
20 April 2020
Pakistan Accused Indian Government of Deliberately Targeting Muslims Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Pakistan Accused Indian Government of Deliberately Targeting Muslims Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
20 April 2020
Pyongyang Urges Trump to Refrain from Using his Relations with Kim Jong Un for
Pyongyang Urges Trump to Refrain from Using his Relations with Kim Jong Un for 'Selfish Purposes'
20 April 2020
Yemeni Army Shoot Down Saudi Spy Drone over Hodeidah
Yemeni Army Shoot Down Saudi Spy Drone over Hodeidah
20 April 2020
Iran Unveils New Homegrown Strategic Radars
Iran Unveils New Homegrown Strategic Radars
19 April 2020
Iraq Govt. Requesting the Procurement of Russian S-400 Missile Defense System
Iraq Govt. Requesting the Procurement of Russian S-400 Missile Defense System
19 April 2020
Coronavirus Situation in Russia Fully under Control: Putin
Coronavirus Situation in Russia Fully under Control: Putin
19 April 2020
US Mulls the Withdrawal of CIA Operatives from Afghanistan to Save Peace Deal
US Mulls the Withdrawal of CIA Operatives from Afghanistan to Save Peace Deal
19 April 2020
5 Police Officers were Killed by Taliban Militants in Afghan Kunduz Province
5 Police Officers were Killed by Taliban Militants in Afghan Kunduz Province
18 April 2020
Israeli Occupation Army Detects Hole in Fence on Lebanon’s Border
Israeli Occupation Army Detects Hole in Fence on Lebanon’s Border
18 April 2020
WHO Said There is
WHO Said There is 'No Evidence' COVID-19 Survivors Have Immunity
18 April 2020