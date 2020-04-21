0
Tuesday 21 April 2020 - 01:49

Americans Bring Insecurity with them Wherever They Go: IRGC Navy Admiral

Story Code : 857929
Americans Bring Insecurity with them Wherever They Go: IRGC Navy Admiral
"Americans bring insecurity with them wherever they go," he said.

Addressing the recent confrontation between IRGC and US forces in the Persian Gulf, the admiral said "US forces violated international regulations and blocked the way of Iranian vessels but they were faced with our harsh response."

He noted that the presence of US forces in the Persian Gulf has increased the number of maritime incidents in recent years.

Admiral Tangsiri added that no foreign vessel can trespass regional waters unless it is identified by the Iranian Army and IRGC forces. 

Condemning US illegal presence in the region, he called regional countries as Muslim brothers and called for them to stand beside each other not to let foreigners interfere in regional affairs.

Iran principally considers foreigners and American presence in the region as provocative and illegal. It believes that regional countries must ensure its security by carrying out patrols.

Tangsiri's remarks came following the recent claims by the US Navy that 11 Iranian ships repeatedly came close to American military vessels in “dangerous and harassing approaches” in the Persian Gulf.

IRGC issued a statement on Sunday, noting that the main source of mischief and insecurity in the region is the illegal presence of US terrorist forces, reiterating the call for the full withdrawal of all American forces from the Persian Gulf and West Asia. "At the same time, the US Fifth Fleet, which is stationed in the region, offered an incorrect and purposeful narrative of this incident in its official statement, which signifies the interest of Americans in presenting a Hollywood-style account of what happened," reads part of the statement.

“We are responsible to secure the key Hormuz Strait waterway,” Mousavi said, adding, “Other forces should notice warnings and we advise them to leave the region sooner so that peace and stability would return.”
Comment


Featured Stories
US Oil Drops Below $3 Per Barrel as Demand Disappears
US Oil Drops Below $3 Per Barrel as Demand Disappears
Turkey Blocks Saudi and UAE News Websites as Tensions Mount
Turkey Blocks Saudi and UAE News Websites as Tensions Mount
20 April 2020
Coronavirus Exposes ‘Weaknesses’ in Health Systems: G20
Coronavirus Exposes ‘Weaknesses’ in Health Systems: G20
20 April 2020
Pakistan Accused Indian Government of Deliberately Targeting Muslims Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Pakistan Accused Indian Government of Deliberately Targeting Muslims Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
20 April 2020
Pyongyang Urges Trump to Refrain from Using his Relations with Kim Jong Un for
Pyongyang Urges Trump to Refrain from Using his Relations with Kim Jong Un for 'Selfish Purposes'
20 April 2020
Yemeni Army Shoot Down Saudi Spy Drone over Hodeidah
Yemeni Army Shoot Down Saudi Spy Drone over Hodeidah
20 April 2020
Iran Unveils New Homegrown Strategic Radars
Iran Unveils New Homegrown Strategic Radars
19 April 2020
Iraq Govt. Requesting the Procurement of Russian S-400 Missile Defense System
Iraq Govt. Requesting the Procurement of Russian S-400 Missile Defense System
19 April 2020
Coronavirus Situation in Russia Fully under Control: Putin
Coronavirus Situation in Russia Fully under Control: Putin
19 April 2020
US Mulls the Withdrawal of CIA Operatives from Afghanistan to Save Peace Deal
US Mulls the Withdrawal of CIA Operatives from Afghanistan to Save Peace Deal
19 April 2020
5 Police Officers were Killed by Taliban Militants in Afghan Kunduz Province
5 Police Officers were Killed by Taliban Militants in Afghan Kunduz Province
18 April 2020
Israeli Occupation Army Detects Hole in Fence on Lebanon’s Border
Israeli Occupation Army Detects Hole in Fence on Lebanon’s Border
18 April 2020
WHO Said There is
WHO Said There is 'No Evidence' COVID-19 Survivors Have Immunity
18 April 2020