Tuesday 21 April 2020 - 11:19

Syrian Air Defense Shoot Down a Number of Israeli Missiles over Palmyra in Homs

At 11 p.m. on Monday, the Syrian army air defenses confronted the Israeli missile aggression over Palmyra, East of Homs, and shot down a number of the hostile missiles before reaching their targets, SANA reported.

Beirut-based Al Mayadeen TV channel reported that “the Israeli attack was aimed at military targets in the northern airport of Palmyra.”

The Israeli regime has acknowledged repeatedly striking positions inside Syria in recent years, and some of such attacks have been carried out from Lebanese airspace.

Such aggressive moves are usually viewed as attempts to prop up terrorist groups suffering defeats at the hands of Syrian forces.

Syrian forces have taken back many areas once controlled by the terrorist groups. The government and allied forces are currently busy fighting last bastions of militants in the northwestern province of Idlib and areas in the neighboring Aleppo province.
