Tuesday 21 April 2020 - 12:17

Iraqi Military Aircraft Purge More Areas of Daesh Terrorists in North

The terrorists’ hideouts on the island of Abdul Aziz, located in the middle of the Tigris River west of al-Dour district in Salahuddin province, were targeted on Tuesday, the Iraqi military said in a statement.

It added that more than 14 Daesh militants were killed following the strikes. Three hideouts were also destroyed by the Arab country’s jets.

Daesh has intensified its attacks in Iraq amid Baghdad’s call on the US to pull out its forces from the Arab country.

In a vote on January 5, the Iraqi parliament called for an end to the presence of all foreign troops, including Americans.

The vote came two days after the US military - acting on US President Donald Trump’s order - launched a fatal drone strike on senior Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani upon his arrival in the Iraqi capital at the invitation of the Baghdad government.

The attack also claimed the lives of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s PMU or Hashd al-Sha’abi, along with eight other Iranian and Iraqi people.

Washington has threatened sanctions should US troops be expelled instead of heeding the Iraqi parliament’s call to end the occupation of the country.
