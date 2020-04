Islam Times - Some sources reported the death of the former Lybian Prime Minister Abdurrahim El-Keib at the age of 70.

No further details have been released, yet.El-Keib served as interim Prime Minister of Libya from 24 November 2011 to 14 November 2012.Earlier on April 5, Libya’s former acting Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril passed away after contracting the coronavirus in Egypt.