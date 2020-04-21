0
Tuesday 21 April 2020 - 13:08

Requests from Foreign Countries for the Purchase of Iranian Ventilators

Story Code : 858069
Requests from Foreign Countries for the Purchase of Iranian Ventilators
According to Ahmad Behfar-Moghaddam, his company received required licenses from Europe and could export its ventilators to European and other countries before the outbreak.

"Before the coronavirus outbreak we exported ventilators to Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Baku, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Belgium, etc.," he said.

"Due to the outbreak, our priority is supplying Iran's domestic need for ventilators, but there are some new requests from Russia, Italy and Spain," he added.

He noted that Iranian ventilators come at half the price of their foreign rivals.

As advanced and developed countries are facing serious problems in the field of provision of their medical and hospital equipment, knowledge-based companies in Iran have produced all these products and no patient in the country has experienced the shortage of this equipment including ventilators, CT Scan, ICU rooms, oxygen maker, etc..

The first production line for domestically-produced medical ventilators was inaugurated by VP for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari, back in January.

As reported, Iranian experts and technicians spent 88,000 hours over three years on research and development in order to manufacture the mechanical ventilator.

A medical ventilator is a mechanical ventilator, a machine designed to move breathable air into and out of the lungs, to provide breathing for a patient who is physically unable to breathe, or breathing insufficiently.

Failure to get oxygen into the heart tissue is one of the most common causes of death due to heart disease. As such, the production of the device and its use on patients in ICUs can greatly reduce heart damage.
Comment


Featured Stories
Former Prime Minister of Libya Dies at 70
Former Prime Minister of Libya Dies at 70
Trump Will Consider Blocking Saudi Oil Imports as US Prices Crash
Trump Will Consider Blocking Saudi Oil Imports as US Prices Crash
21 April 2020
European Stocks Slump as WTI Crashes Back Below Zero
European Stocks Slump as WTI Crashes Back Below Zero
21 April 2020
Iraqi Military Aircraft Purge More Areas of Daesh Terrorists in North
Iraqi Military Aircraft Purge More Areas of Daesh Terrorists in North
21 April 2020
US Oil Drops Below $3 Per Barrel as Demand Disappears
US Oil Drops Below $3 Per Barrel as Demand Disappears
21 April 2020
Turkey Blocks Saudi and UAE News Websites as Tensions Mount
Turkey Blocks Saudi and UAE News Websites as Tensions Mount
20 April 2020
Coronavirus Exposes ‘Weaknesses’ in Health Systems: G20
Coronavirus Exposes ‘Weaknesses’ in Health Systems: G20
20 April 2020
Pakistan Accused Indian Government of Deliberately Targeting Muslims Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Pakistan Accused Indian Government of Deliberately Targeting Muslims Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
20 April 2020
Pyongyang Urges Trump to Refrain from Using his Relations with Kim Jong Un for
Pyongyang Urges Trump to Refrain from Using his Relations with Kim Jong Un for 'Selfish Purposes'
20 April 2020
Yemeni Army Shoot Down Saudi Spy Drone over Hodeidah
Yemeni Army Shoot Down Saudi Spy Drone over Hodeidah
20 April 2020
Iran Unveils New Homegrown Strategic Radars
Iran Unveils New Homegrown Strategic Radars
19 April 2020
Iraq Govt. Requesting the Procurement of Russian S-400 Missile Defense System
Iraq Govt. Requesting the Procurement of Russian S-400 Missile Defense System
19 April 2020
Coronavirus Situation in Russia Fully under Control: Putin
Coronavirus Situation in Russia Fully under Control: Putin
19 April 2020