Tuesday 21 April 2020 - 14:00

Israeli Military Detain Nine Palestinians, Shot & Injure One in West Bank

Israeli troops shot and injured last night a youth from the village of Taqoa, southeast of the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem, and detained him, according to Palestinian security sources, WAFA news agency reported.

The reason for the shooting and the situation of the injured youth were not immediately known but Israel claimed he was getting ready to throw stones at settlers’ cars near the village when he was shot.

Today, the Israeli forces detained two Palestinian youths from the Bethlehem-area village of Nahalin, said the security sources, after raiding and searching their homes.

The sources also said the regime’s army detained four Palestinians from the Hebron (al-Khalil) district, also in the south of the West Bank, including two from the city itself, one from nearby Sair and one from Beit Ummar, north of the city, who was released from prison six months ago after serving five years in jail for resisting the occupation.

In the north of the West Bank, Israeli soldiers detained two youths from the town of Yabad, southwest of Jenin, after raiding and searching their homes, according to local sources, and one more, a 17-year-old high school student, from the town of Faroun in the Tulkarm district also after raiding and searching his family home, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).
