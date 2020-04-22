Iran & Uganda Condemned US' Cruel and Illegal Sanctions

Islam Times - The presidents of Iran and Uganda denounced the US’ cruel and illegal sanctions amid the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

In a Tuesday telephone conversation with his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani hailed the perfect relations between Tehran and Kampala that are on the basis of mutual respect.“We are prepared to enhance the bilateral ties in all fields without any limitation, and to employ all capacities and capabilities of the two countries in line with the friendly relations,” said Rouhani.Pointing to the difficult conditions that the outbreak of the coronavirus has created for nations, the Iranian president stressed that all countries should join hands in the battle with the disease.“The special global situation should affect interaction between countries, so that certain states could not continue with their illegal measures,” he emphasized.International relations are based on the principle that all parties remain committed to international regulations, Rouhani stated, adding, “Unfortunately, we are still witnessing the continuation and escalation of the cruel and illegal American sanctions against the Iranian nation in spite of the tough conditions due to the coronavirus outbreak, as they (Americans) have violated the international law and regulations even on the delivery of medicine and humanitarian aids.”The Ugandan president, for his part, denounced the US’ illegal actions against Iran, stressing that the humanitarian relations must have priority in the current difficult conditions.It is necessary to promote peaceful coexistence and resolve the conflicts politically, Museveni underscored.He also hailed the close and friendly ties between Uganda and Iran, and called for the expansion of relations in all fields.