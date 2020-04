Islam Times - An Israeli military unit composed of 30 soldiers crossed the Palestinian-Lebanese borders and entered the occupied Khallet Mahafer in southern Adaisseh , NNA reported on Wednesday

NNA added Israeli warplanes have violated, on the same day, the Lebanese airspace flying at a medium altitude over the south and Beirut.The Lebanese army military units deployed on the border with the occupied Palestine on Tuesday stood up in face of Israeli incursion into a disputable area in Odeissah town.