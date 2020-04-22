0
Wednesday 22 April 2020 - 12:11

Berlin Is Not Against IMF’s $5 bln Emergency Loan To Iran: German FM

Story Code : 858269
Berlin Is Not Against IMF’s $5 bln Emergency Loan To Iran: German FM
Iran has asked the International Monetary Fund for a $5 billion in emergency funding to contain the outbreak and mitigate its consequences. The international body has not yet answered to Iran’s request, saying that they are still ‘assessing’ the demand. Meanwhile, the United States is reportedly against the loan, claiming that Tehran may use the fund in other areas than the pandemic.

"In fact, the German government is positive about the possibility of providing the IMF loan to Iran to fight coronavirus and its consequences,” Mass said on Tuesday, but as he continued, he implied that Germany is also following US accusations and may hamper the loan.

“But the final vote of the German government depends on a format of the loan the IMF and Iran will agree on," he added according to Sputnik. 

"If the purpose of the loan is to fight COVID-19, which has seriously affected Iran, then we, along with France and the UK, believe that the IMF should, in an appropriate way, ensure that the aid will be directed at overcoming this crisis," he added.

US accusations against Iran come as the Trump administration has rejected the international community’s call to ease sanctions which hamper the country’s efforts to fight the outbreak.

According to the latest announcement of the Iranian Health Ministry on Tuesday, over 84,000 people have been confirmed with the COVID-19 while the death toll is above 5,200.
Related Stories
EU Needs Payment System Independent of US to Save Iran Deal: German FM
Islam Times - European countries need to establish payment systems independent of the US to save the Iran nuclear deal that was abandoned by President ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Rouhani Said that Iran will Suffer Less Damage Given its Reduced Reliance on Crude Oil
Rouhani Said that Iran will Suffer Less Damage Given its Reduced Reliance on Crude Oil
Israeli Occupation Army Violates Lebanon’s Border
Israeli Occupation Army Violates Lebanon’s Border
22 April 2020
British Health Secretary Announces Coronavirus Vaccine to Be Tested on Thursday
British Health Secretary Announces Coronavirus Vaccine to Be Tested on Thursday
22 April 2020
IRGC Launches First Military Satellite into Orbit
IRGC Launches First Military Satellite into Orbit
22 April 2020
Former Prime Minister of Libya Dies at 70
Former Prime Minister of Libya Dies at 70
21 April 2020
Trump Will Consider Blocking Saudi Oil Imports as US Prices Crash
Trump Will Consider Blocking Saudi Oil Imports as US Prices Crash
21 April 2020
European Stocks Slump as WTI Crashes Back Below Zero
European Stocks Slump as WTI Crashes Back Below Zero
21 April 2020
Iraqi Military Aircraft Purge More Areas of Daesh Terrorists in North
Iraqi Military Aircraft Purge More Areas of Daesh Terrorists in North
21 April 2020
US Oil Drops Below $3 Per Barrel as Demand Disappears
US Oil Drops Below $3 Per Barrel as Demand Disappears
21 April 2020
Turkey Blocks Saudi and UAE News Websites as Tensions Mount
Turkey Blocks Saudi and UAE News Websites as Tensions Mount
20 April 2020
Coronavirus Exposes ‘Weaknesses’ in Health Systems: G20
Coronavirus Exposes ‘Weaknesses’ in Health Systems: G20
20 April 2020
Pakistan Accused Indian Government of Deliberately Targeting Muslims Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Pakistan Accused Indian Government of Deliberately Targeting Muslims Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
20 April 2020
Pyongyang Urges Trump to Refrain from Using his Relations with Kim Jong Un for
Pyongyang Urges Trump to Refrain from Using his Relations with Kim Jong Un for 'Selfish Purposes'
20 April 2020