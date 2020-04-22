Insistence of US to Continue their Coercive Economic Measures on Syria & other Countries is a Crime: Czech Official

Islam Times - Western countries’ insistence on continuing their unilateral coercive economic measures on Syria and other countries that are facing the coronavirus outbreak is a “crime and irresponsible action”, a Czech official said.

In a statement to SANA correspondent in Prague on Wednesday, Head of the Czech Parliamentary Group for Friendship with Syria Stanislav Grosbic warned against the continued imposition of these measures by some Western countries.He said they harm the living situation of millions of people in Syria and other countries.Grosbic renewed the call for lifting the coercive measures imposed on Syria, Iran, Venezuela and Cuba, adding that continuation of such measure at the time of the coronavirus crisis shows the inhumanity of the imperialistic policies.