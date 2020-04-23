Sayyed Nasrallah: Patience Key to Overcome Major Challenges

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on Wednesday elaborated on the excellence of Ramadan Month, calling on believers to take the opportunity of this holy month in order to get closer to Allah.

In a televised address just few days before the start of the fasting month, Sayyed Nasrallah urged believers to gain the spiritual excellence in the holy month of Ramadan, citing a hadith by Prophet Mohammad (pbuh), “Fast, and you will be healthy.”His eminence underlined the importance of patience as the major lesson faithful Muslims can come up with from fasting during Ramadan Month.“Fasting strengthens patience. With patience we can beat coronavirus, defeat the Israeli enemy and overcome major other challenges,” Sayyed Nasrallah said via Al-Manar TV.Sayyed Nasralah urged believers to respect the sanctity of the holy Month, calling on those who are exempt from fasting to refrain from eating and drinking in public.On the other hand, and amid the dire economic conditions in Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah prompted believers to contribute to social solidarity.In this context, his eminence recommended that such social aids be offered out of the limelight and away from cameras in order to respect the feelings of those needy people who are receiving the aids.